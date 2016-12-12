Thursday Night is Steak Night at The Brasserie, Horsley Lodge
14:33 24 November 2016
Archant
Enjoy two tasty rump steaks, cooked to your liking, with triple cooked chips, two side dishes and two sauces and a bottle of wine for just £25.
There’s a number of other juicy cuts to choose from plus a selection of scrummy sides and 5 different lip-smacking sauces.
Our steak night menu is available every Thursday between 6pm and 9pm. Due to popularity, table reservations are recommended, but not essential if you’re just passing by!
Book your table online at www.horsleylodge.co.uk or call us on 01332 780838.
Smalley Mill Road, Horsley, Derby, DE215BL - 01332780838 - reception@horsleylodge.co.uk
Follow Horsley Lodge on Facebook and Twitter.