What’s On in Derbyshire and the Peak District - February 2017

00:00 01 February 2017

'La Cage Aux Folles' Photo: Pamela Raith

'La Cage Aux Folles' Photo: Pamela Raith

Pamela Raith

A round-up of local events taking place in February

Comment

31st January-4th February: Invincible

During the recession, a couple move their middle-class London lifestyle to a small northern town. But when they invite their next door neighbours over it results in tragic yet hilarious consequences. Derby Theatre, Box Office: 01332 593939

3rd-4th February: Chesterfield Camra Beer Festival

Over 120 beers from around the UK including local ales, ciders, perries and wines, plus evening entertainment. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield. Tel: 01246 345777

3rd February: The Thorne Trio

A versatile wind group, combining graduates of the Royal College of Music. Concert organised by Derby Chamber Music Society.

Multi-Faith Centre, University of Derby, Kedleston Road, Derby, 7.30pm. Tel: 01332 830585

3rd-5th February: Dong Ding Murder Me On high!

The fourth instalment of The Pratt Trilogy – introducing Inspector Pratt as he attempts to discover why a woman has nearly been ‘sleighed’ to death. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

8th February: Nathan Carter and his Band

One of the biggest names on the Irish country music scene. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

9th February: Macca The Concert

Starring West End star Emanuele Angeletti (Let It Be) as Paul McCartney. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

9th February: Great Expectations: The Musical

A melodious version of Charles Dickens’ much-loved tale. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

9th February: Space

The popular indie band that came to prominence in the 1990s brings feel-good vibes to Buxton. Pavilion Arts Centre, St John’s Rd, Buxton, 7.30pm. Tel: 01298 72190

9th-11th February: Jasper Carrot and Alistair McGowan

The ‘comedy legends’ join forces for a night of stand-up and impressions. Derby Theatre, Box Office: 01332 593939

10th February: Northern Chamber Orchestra

One of the country’s top professional chamber orchestras presents a light programme to serenade us into spring. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

11th February: Fairport Convention

Credited with originating British folk-rock – a band whose passion for live performance has never wavered. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

11th February: Charity Variety Performance

A night of music, dance, magic and hilarity in aid of Kids ‘n’ Cancer UK. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

11th February: Steve Knightley

The acoustic folk singer-songwriter – and one half of ‘the finest acoustic roots duo in England’, Show of Hands. Youlgreave Village Hall, Holywell Lane, Youlgreave, 7.30pm. Tel: 01629 630282

11th & 14th February: A Romantic Affair

Enjoy cello music and a fire-lit meal in Caesar’s Hall at Kedleston Hall, before journeying through the Hall to watch A Romantic Affair performed by The Lost Boys theatre company. Kedleston Hall, near Derby, 7pm. Box Office: 01332 255800

12th February: Legends of American Country

Europe’s top country tribute show features the music of icons Randy Travis, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

14th-18th February: Guys and Dolls

The sizzling New York tale of gamblers, gangsters and nightclub singers, performed by Belper Musical Theatre. Community Theatre, Belper School, Tue-Fri 7.15pm; and Sat 1.30pm & 6.30pm. Tel: 01773 856190

14th February: Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour

An evening of short but exhilarating adventure films. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

14th February: Mike & The Mechanics

The popular pop/rock supergroup formed by Genesis’ Mike Rutherford. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

16th-18th February: Hysteria

Sigmund Freud has settled in leafy Swiss Cottage. But when Salvador Dali pays a visit and discovers a naked woman in the closet, mayhem ensues. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

16th-18th February: The Empty Nesters’ Club

Vicky Barret shares her stories of empty bedrooms, long goodbyes and trips to Ikea. Written by John Godber. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

16th February: Smokie

The much-loved ‘rock ‘n’ roll survivors’ return to the UK. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

18th February: Macca: The Paul McCartney Story

‘A celebration of the music of a legend’. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

17th February-11th March: Educating Rita

Willy Russell’s award-winning comedy is a tale of self-discovery, exploring how the power of choice comes through education. Derby Theatre, Box Office: 01332 593939

17th February: Tony Kofi Trio: Homage to Ornette Coleman

Saxophonist Tony Kofi has formed a collective of world-class musicians who have all been inspired by the music of Ornette Coleman. Guildhall Theatre, Derby 01332 255800

18th February: Flats and Sharps

An entertaining evening with the five young musicians from Cornwall, known for ‘blurring the lines between bluegrass, folk, country and pop’. Imperial Rooms, Imperial Road, Matlock, 8pm. Tel: 01246 860022

18th February: Baby Jools and the Jazzaholics

Led by New Orleans-style drummer Julyan Aldridge, this talented band promises a night of entertainment at Dove Jazz Club. The Village Hall, Dove Holes, near Buxton, 8pm. Tel: 01298 814722

18th February: Simon Evans

The popular stand-up comedian and writer as seen on TV’s Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week. Town Hall, Bakewell, 8pm. For tickets call 01629 810152 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/319597

21st February: An Evening with Levison Wood

The best-selling author, photographer and TV presenter shares his experiences and exploits as a modern day explorer. Buxton Opera House, Box Office: 01298 72190

21st-23rd February: Legally Blonde

Upbeat story of self-discovery following an unlikely candidate on her quest to become a lawyer . Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

22nd-25th February: Made in Dagenham: The Musical

An uplifting British musical comedy set in 1960s’ Essex. Guildhall Theatre, Derby 01332 255800

24th February: Twist and Shout

The sights and sounds of the swinging 60s come alive in this fun-packed show. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 01246 345222

25th February: Come and Sing

Join the highly-regarded Sitwell Singers in learning and performing ‘The Armed Man’ by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins. Strutts Community Centre, Belper, 10am-5pm. Tel: 01332 662519

26th February: Resolution Run Derby

A 5k fundraising run suitable for all ages and abilities, in support of The Stroke Association. Markeaton Park, Derby, 11am. For details visit www.stroke.org.uk/events/sporting-fundraising/resolution-run-derby-2017 or call 0300 330 0740

26th February: Shake the Chains

A unique celebration of music and its role in social change and resistance. Guildhall Theatre, Derby 01332 255800

28th Feb-1st Mar: Royal Shrovetide Football

Ashbourne’s famous annual game is played over two eight-hour periods, the goals are three miles apart, hundreds of players make up the two teams, and there are very few rules! Contact Ashbourne Visitor Information on 01335 343666

