What’s On in Derbyshire and the Peak District - January 2017

00:00 01 January 2017

Sunny Afternoon: The Musical

Sunny Afternoon: The Musical

Archant

A round-up of local events in January

Comment

1st January: New Year’s Day Walk at Hardwick

A four-mile walk around Hardwick Park joined by a National Trust ranger. Meet at the Cart Shed in the Stableyard for 11am, Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, Chesterfield. Booking essential: 01246 858400

Until 21st January: Annie Get Your Gun

The ‘wildest of Wild West musicals’ – Irving Berlin’s sensational, sharp shootin’ show from the ‘Golden Age of Broadway’. Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel: 0114 201 3828

2nd January: Johann Strauss Gala

Set in the gilded ballrooms of old Vienna with the Johann Strauss Dancers and Orchestra in glorious period costume.

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham. Tel: 0115 989 5555

5th January: National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

‘The world’s greatest orchestra of teenagers’ led by conductor John Wilson. Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham. Tel: 0115 989 5555

7th January: The Russian State Ballet of Siberia

The famous fantasy ballet – ‘The Nutcracker’ – is beautifully brought to life. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

8th January: A New Year’s Viennese Gala Concert

Celebrate the New Year in style with the Sheffield Symphony Orchestra. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield. Tel: 01246 345 222

8th January: Kinder Choirs of the High Peak

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kinder Children’s Choirs, the Kinder Anniversary Chorus and Anniversary Orchestra join together to perform Handel’s Messiah. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

11th January: BBC Philharmonic

‘Discovering Shostakovich’ – exploring the wartime masterpiece before a complete performance of the symphony. Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham. Tel:0115 989 5555

11th January: Rose Marie

The Irish singing star presents a night of laughter and song. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

12th January: The ELO Experience

The world’s foremost tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra, with a sensational string section, light show and large screen projection. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

12th January: Romeo & Juliet

Ballet Theatre UK celebrates 400 years of William Shakespeare’s legacy. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. Tel: 01246 345 222

13th January: Cannon & Ball: The Dressing Room

Set behind the scenes at a run-down theatre, Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball find themselves involved in the crazy goings-on of compère Stu Francis and fellow comic Johnnie Casson. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

13th January: Nick Pritchard & Ian Tindale

Tenor and piano recital, organised by Derby Chamber Music Society. Multi-Faith Centre, University of Derby, Kedleston Road, Derby 7.30pm. Tel: 01332 830585

14th-15th January: Cinderella

A family-friendly show combining comedy, music and plenty of audience participation. Conkers, Moira, Swadlincote. Tel: 01283 216633

17th January: Emma Johnson and John Lenehan

‘England’s best loved clarinet player’ in partnership with her long-time collaborator, pianist John Lenehan. Abbotsholme School, near Rocester, 8pm. Tel: 01543 263304

17th-22nd January: Camelot: the Pantomime

The Watson Players tell the story of the love between Princess Guinevere and handsome Prince Arthur. Guildhall Theatre, Derby. Tel: 01332 255800

20th January: Tom Paxton

‘A joyful treat, a revered figure in folk music, and a voice of his generation’. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

20th January: Ross Noble

Having started his comedy career 25 years ago, Ross has established a reputation as one of the world’s best live stand-up comedians. Derby Theatre. Tel: 01332 593939

21st January: Carrivick Sisters

Twins Laura and Charlotte are one of the UK’s top young bluegrass and folk acts. Nottingham Playhouse.

Tel: 0115 941 9419

21st January: Martin Bennett’s Old Green River Band

Six musicians producing a band of high-intensity music. The Village Hall, Dove Holes, near Buxton, 8pm. Tel: 01298-814722

21st January: Traditional Mid-Winter Revels

Let the Derbyshire Volunteers Big Band drive those winter blues away. Rolls-Royce Pavilion, Allenton, Derby, 8pm. Tel: 01332 255800

22nd January: Ruby Wax

‘Frazzled! A Guide to Mindfulness’ is the popular comedian, actor and writer’s new tour. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 72190

22nd January: Dick Whittington

The popular pantomime presented by the Chellaston Players. St Peter’s Church Hall, Chellaston, Derby, 7.15pm (Sat & Sun mat 2.15pm). Tel: 01332 231113

22nd January: The Pitmen Poets

Celebrating the triumphs, tragedy, humour and hard times of North-East England’s coal mining past. Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre, 7.30pm. Box Office: 01298 72190

24th-25th January: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Direct from its success in London’s West End – and guaranteed to delight. Guildhall Theatre, Derby. Tel: 01332 255800

24th-28th January: Sunny Afternoon

The captivating tale of how one of Britain’s greatest bands, The Kinks, rose to stardom. Theatre Royal, Nottingham. Tel:0115 989 5555

25th January: Ramin Karimloo and The Broadgrass Band

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin has played leading roles in both of the West End’s longest running musicals. Nottingham Playhouse. Tel: 0115 941 9419

25th-27th January: Cats

Adapted from TS Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, this timeless musical comes together in a sparkling fusion of music, dance and verse. Derby Theatre. Tel: 01332 593939

26th January: The Halle

The famous orchestra presents a transatlantic tale of two cities, with pieces evoking the sights and sounds of New York and Paris.

Royal Concert Hall, Notts. Tel: 0115 989 5555

26th January: Martyn Joseph

A performer with ‘a reputation for giving what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives’. Guildhall Theatre, Derby. Tel: 01332 255800

27th January: I Used to Hear Footsteps

Haunted by curiosity, a young man attempts to piece together the ghost story of his childhood home. Derby Theatre. Tel: 01332 593939

27th January: Quiz & Chips

A hugely popular and entertaining quiz night in aid of the Padley charity. Little Eaton Village Hall, nr Derby. 7.30pm. To book: 01332 774480

28th January: Bemrose Bursary Recital

Starring talented young South Korean pianist Victor Lim. Main Hall, Ecclesbourne School, Duffield, 7.30pm. Tel: 01332 841503

28th January: Blast from the Past

Spiltmilk Dance presents a fast-paced race through seven decades of British pop culture; the music fads and fashions we might all prefer to forget! Crich Glebe Field Centre, Crich, nr Matlock, 7.30pm. Tel: 01773 853260

28th January: Sing Gospel with Ken Burton

An inspirational Saturday of singing, suitable for experienced singers and novices alike, led by renowned conductor Ken Burton (Songs of Praise, The Choir, The X Factor). Derby Cathedral, 10am. Tel: 01332 255800

29th January: The Transports

Join some of Britain’s leading folk musicians – including The Young’uns, Faustus and members of Bellowhead – for a re-telling of Peter Bellamy’s legendary folk ballads ‘The Transports’. Guildhall Theatre, Derby. Tel: 01332 255800

31st January: Circus of Horrors

‘The Never-Ending Nightmare’ – an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts. Buxton Opera House. Tel: 01298 7219

Though care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of dates and times, it is always advisable to verify the details

