What’s On in Derbyshire and the Peak District - October 2016

'All or Nothing' on stage at Buxton Opera House Archant

A round-up of events in and around the county

28th September-2nd October: Camille An authentic translation of Alexandre Dumas’ La Dame aux Camélias, performed by the Chatsworth Players. Chatsworth House Theatre, Chatsworth, nr Bakewell. For info and tickets call 01629 810174

30th September-2nd October: Derby Folk Festival

Now in its tenth year, Derby Folk Festival returns from 30th September to 2nd October with a series of events in the City Marquee, the Guildhall Theatre, The Old Bell Hotel and Derby Cathedral. As well as ticketed concerts and events, there will be dance displays in the streets and free music performances on Saturday and Sunday. Performers include Fairport Convention, The Demon Barbers, The Young’uns, Heidi Talbot, John McCusker, Sally Barker, Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker, and many more. Visit derbyfolkfestival.co.uk

Until 29th October: Matlock Bath Illuminations

Illuminated boats parade on the River Derwent every Saturday and Sunday, enhanced by fireworks nights every Saturday evening. Matlock Bath. Tel: 01629 761110

5th October: Brailsford Ploughing Match

Ploughing and hedgecutting competitions, classes and trade stands. The 111th Match. Woodhouse Farm, Dalbury Lees, brailsfordploughingmatch.org.uk

7th, 15th October: Alfreton Male Voice Choir Performing on 7th at Heanor Town Hall and 15th at Grange School, Alfreton, 7pm. Tel: 01773 829248

7th October: Beatus Choral Society ‘An evening with Beatus’. St Peter’s Church, Yoxall, 7.30pm. Tel: 01283 813377

8th October: Derwent Singers Commemorating 400 years since the death of William Shakespeare with music from his time. St George’s Church, Ticknall, 7.30pm. Tel: 01283 561826

8th October: Dalesmen Male Voice Choir St Edmund’s Church, Allestree, Derby, 7.30pm. Tel: 01773 306155 or visit dalesmen.org

8th October: Harvest Celebration at Haddon Hall An exclusive service held in the ancient Chapel, starring Derby Cathedral Choir. Haddon Hall, Bakewell, 6pm. Tel: 01629 812855 or visit www.haddonhall.co.uk

9th October: The Rubber Wellies The ‘travelling folk band’. Old Hall Hotel, Hope, 7.30pm. Tel: 01433 620160

10th October: Marie Curie Autumn Fair

High quality stalls selling gifts, food, clothing and jewellery, plus raffle and refreshments in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Mickleover Court Hotel, Derby, 10.am-4pm. Visit www.facebook.com/MarieCurieDerbyshire

12th October: Padley Thanksgiving Concert Celebrating the Padley charity with performances from the Cathedral Girls Choir, the Royal School for the Deaf, the Salvation Army Junior Band and Trent College, to name just a few. Derby Cathedral, 7pm. Tickets: 01332 774480

14th October: The Gryphon Trio Featuring Graham Oppenheimer (viola) and Leon Bosch (Double Bass). Abbotsholme School, near Rocester, 8pm. Tel: 01543 263304

15th October: Derby Concert Orchestra ‘Beethoven, Grieg and Mendelssohn’. St Peter’s Church, Littleover, 7pm. Tel: 01332 763594

15th October: Happy Mondays and The Bluetones A unique, one-off gig as part of former Derby County FC Captain Shaun Barker’s testimonial year. Derby Arena, Derby, 6.30pm. Box Office: 01332 255800

15th October: The Ragtime Band

Dove Jazz Club, Village Hall, Dove Holes, near Buxton, 8pm. Tel: 01298 814722

15th October: Rolleston Choral Society Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ and Pergolesi’s ‘Magnificat’. St John’s Church, Horninglow, 7.30pm

15th October: Sitwell Singers 50th anniversary concert with guest conductor Bob Chilcott. Derby Cathedral, 7.30pm. Tel: 01332 662519

21st, 22nd October: Bavarian Night Celebrate Oktoberfest with Karl’s Bavarian Brass. Conkers, Rawdon Rd, Moira, 7.30pm. Tel: 01283 216 633

21st October: Fleetwood Bac ‘The world’s first and best Fleetwood Mac tribute band.’ Real Time Live 13, Marsden St, Chesterfield, 7pm. Box Office: 0844 844 4478

22nd October: Dante String Quartet Renowned for their ‘emotionally intense’ performances. Music at Duffield, Ecclesbourne School, Duffield, 7.30pm. Tel: 01332 841503

22nd October: Salute to the Somme A commemorative evening of film and music starring Kems Orchestra and New Mills Band. Presented by Hayfield Royal British Legion. The Arts Theatre, New Mills, 7pm. Tel: 01663 742480

22nd-30th October: Discovery Days

Explore the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site with a series of special events and activities.

Visit www.derwentvalleymills.org/discovery-days

24th-29th October: Starlight Spectacular

Special lighting effects, themed events and trams in the dark at Crich Tramway Village. Matlock, tramway.co.uk

28th October: Foraging at the Peacock

The chance to enjoy foraging for treats in the varied Peak District landscape, followed by a delicious meal in the hotel’s elegant surroundings. With the help of local mycologist and author Dr Patrick Harding, participants will discover the natural delights the area has to offer – including fungi, nuts and berries – before returning to the Peacock at Rowsley, where the restaurant team will prepare a tasting menu with foraged items, including accompanying wine for the evening. 28th October. Day Package £199 pp, or £285 pp with accommodation. For details or to book call 01629 733518, or visit thepeacockatrowsley.com

30th October: Sinfonia Viva Family Concert

Derby-based orchestra Sinfonia Viva have corralled a herd of favourite animal-themed music and songs for this year’s Get Creative Family Arts Festival which will be performed for children aged five and under and their families. Called ‘The Carnival of the Animals’, the fun starts at 2pm when families can meet the Viva players, try some of the instruments themselves, join craft activities and even take up the baton and have a go at conducting the orchestral ensemble. Then at 3pm, the 45-minute concert will begin. The audience will take their seats on comfortable bean bags and enjoy an animal-themed programme of music, stories and songs. Takes place at the Rolls Royce Heritage Centre in Wilmore Road, Derby. Tickets available from 0333 666 3366 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/276975

SOCIETIES & TALKS

Allestree Flower Group 18th October: ‘Elemental’ demonstration by Alison Cooper, Evergreen Hall, Cornhill, Allestree, Derby, 7.30pm

Chesterfield EmBroiderers’ Guild 6th October: AGM, Parish Rooms, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield, 7pm

Derby Decorative & Fine Arts Society 4th October: ‘Pierre Bonnard: The Old Master of Modern Art?’ by Linda Smith, Landau Forte College, Fox Street, Derby, 7.15pm

Derbyshire Embroiderers’ Guild 8th October: AGM and show and tell, St Mary’s Church Hall, Derby, 10.30am

Derby & Sandiacre Canal Society 25th October: AGM, The Wilmot Arms, Derby Road, Derby, 8pm

Friends of St ChaD’s 8th October: ‘Giant Pandas & Sleeping Dragons’ by Pollyanna Pickering, St Chad’s Church, Church Wilne, Draycott, 7.30pm

Garry Martin 14th October: The author talks about his novel Patchwork and other books at Waterstones, Nottingham, 7pm

Hardy Plant society 15th October: Chris and Suzy of Taylor’s Clematis Nursery, Shirland Village Hall, 2pm

Heath & District Heritage Society 17th October: ‘Richard Arkwright & Cromford Mill’ by Cliff Lea; 24th ‘Living and Working in the Antarctic’ by Andy Smith; 31st ‘History of Mountain Rescue in the Peak’ by Ian Donaldson, Heath Village Hall, 7.30pm

Matlock Artists’ Society 30th Sep-4th October: ‘Colours of Life’ exhibition, All Saints’ Church, Smedley Street, Matlock, 10-4pm (1-4pm Sun)

Matlock Antiques & Collectables Society 5th October: Lunch at Alison House, Cromford (Tel: 01629 732512); 14th ‘Antique Bottles’ by Andrew Foster, Imperial Rooms, Imperial Rd, Matlock, 7.30pm

Sawley & District Historical Society 31st October: ‘Tales of a Tour Guide’ by Jo Carter, Sawley Church Hall, Old Sawley, 8pm

Spondon Historical Society 10th ‘Prisoners of the Japanese’ by Brian Stone, Spondon Village Hall, 7.30pm

Willington History Group 13th October: ‘A Changing Derby’ by Alan Gifford, Old School, Castleway, Willington, 7.30pm