Where to celebrate Burns Night in Derbyshire and the Peak District

00:00 19 January 2017

A toast on Burns Night Photo: jochoz, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Burns Night is a time to celebrate the life and works of the famous Scottish Bard, Robert Burns (1759-1796). Featuring whisky, haggis and poetry, it always promises to be a night to remember. Here’s our selection of the best local events...

Comment

Masson Mills

20th January: Get into the spirit of Burns Night at Masson Mills’ themed evening and supper, which includes a three course meal of Scotch broth, haggis, neeps and tatties, with traditional Chranachan for dessert – complemented by wine and whisky tasting. £20 per person or £15 for non-drinkers. 7.30pm-10pm. For tickets call 01629 760208. Masson Mill, Derby Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock DE4 3PY, www.massonmills.co.uk

Chequers Inn, Froggatt

21st January: Surrounded by spectacular scenery, just below Froggatt Edge, this cosy pub will be offering a mouth-watering five-course meal including Edinburgh elderflower gin cured salmon, cucumber and watercress emulsion to start; and High Peak haggis, neeps and tatties, with Scotch whisky for main course. Starts at 7.30pm. Price: £36 per person. Chequers Inn, Froggatt Edge, Calver, Hope Valley S32 3ZJ. Tel: 01433 630231, www.chequers-froggatt.com

Izaak Walton Hotel

21st January: Between the picturesque villages of Ilam and Thorpe, this 17th century hotel will be hosting a splendid six-course feast. Dinner, bed and breakfast from £219 per room, or dinner for £39.50 per person. Booking essential, call 01335 350981 or 01335 350555. Dovedale, Ilam, Ashbourne DE6 2AY, izaakwaltonhotel.com/special-offers

The Dragon, Willington

25th January: This evening of celebration includes the traditional customs of saying ‘Selkirk Grace’ followed by starters, an ‘address to the Haggis’ followed by the main course, and a ‘Toast to the Lasses, Reply by the Lasses’ and the ‘Works of Robbie Burns’ before dessert and cheese. The evening ends with a rousing rendition of arguably Burns’ most famous work: ‘Auld Lang Syne’. Price: £24.95. To book call 01283 704795. The Dragon, 11 The Green, Willington, DE65 6BP. thedragonatwillington.co.uk/whats-on

Kedleston Country House Hotel, near Derby

25th January: Visit the newly-refurbished Kedleston Country House Hotel for a night with a difference. There will be a special Burns Night Supper menu full of Scottish delicacies, whilst entertainment will be provided by a Scottish piper. Four courses: £27.95 per person, or £44.95 per person with paired whisky for each course. Arrival from 7pm with dinner served at 7.30pm. To book call 01332 477222 or email kedleston@derbybrewing.co.uk. Kedleston, Quarndon, Derby DE22 5JD, 01332 477222, thekedleston.co.uk

The Remarkable Hare, Matlock

25th January: This newly-opened cafe, situated in the former Olde English Hotel on Matlock’s Dale Road, will be celebrating Burns Night in style. For one night only, the menu includes cockaleekie soup followed by haggis, neeps and tatties, finished with a classic raspberry Cranachan for dessert. There will also be a free single malt whiskey (or equivalent value drink) and of course, the Haggis will enter the bar to the sound of rousing bagpipes! Price: £14.90 for three-course meal and whisky. 77 Dale Rd, Matlock DE4 3LT. Tel: 01629 580850, www.remarkablehare.co.uk

The Bull at Foolow

27th January: Discover your ‘inner-Scot’ at The Bull with a traditional Scottish-flavoured menu, some Scotch whisky, and the odd recitation or two – along with a piper and his bagpipes! The Burns Night Supper, which starts promptly at 7.30pm, will have the traditional haggis, piped in and formally addressed by the piper, before diners settle down to a traditional Scottish-themed menu filled with culinary delights. £30 per person. Booking essential. Tel: 01433 630873. The Bull, Foolow, near Eyam, Hope Valley S32 5QR. Tel: 01433 630873, www.thebullatfoolow.co.uk

Morley Hayes Tartan Ball

27th January: For a truly memorable evening, look no further than Morley Hayes’ Burns Night Black Tie Dinner Dance, held in the spectacular Sacheverell Suite. Guests will pay tribute to Robert Burns and honour his memory by reciting his poems and serving the iconic haggis, or as the bard himself described it, the ‘great chieftain o’ the puddin’-race. The menu will celebrate the best of Scotland’s larder. Finish off the evening with dancing to the resident DJ. Scottish culture, including a traditional piper, at its finest, right here in Derbyshire! Price: £47.50. The menu requires pre-order and pre-payment. Call: 01332 780480. Morley Hayes, Main Road, Morley DE7 6DG. Tel: 01332 780480, www.morleyhayes.com

Cromford Mills, near Matlock

28th January: A Burns Night Supper celebrating all things Scottish, accompanied by a selection of readings. Dress for the occasion to add to the evening’s Scottish flavour! Price: £19.50, booking essential. Cromford Mills, Matlock DE4 3RQ. Tel: 01629 823256, www.cromfordmills.org.uk

