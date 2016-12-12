CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Photographs: Ashover Show 2016

00:00 27 October 2016

photography: spectrum photography

Mr and Mrs Windle present to the Highland champion in the Centre Ring

spectrum photography

Show Secretary Jackie Twilley, looks back on this year’s event

Ashover Show 2016

The 85th Ashover Show took place on Wednesday 10th August and welcomed 15,000 visitors who enjoyed a fabulous sunny day. The Show is very proud of its reputation as one of the finest traditional agricultural shows in the country and offers an enjoyable day out for the whole family. We were excited to welcome back the Falconry Display Team and terrier racing in the Centre Ring and they were joined by the Sheep Dog Display Team who delighted with their skills, not just with sheep but also ducks! The highly popular parade of hounds by the Four Shires Blood Hounds and The Barlow Hunt attracted the usual crowds.

A hundred cattle, nearly 20 Shire horses and 166 sheep were in competition in the livestock rings, and all sections included classes for young handlers. The traditional tug of war between local teams also proved popular at the end of the day, particularly amongst younger competitors! The Light Horse Section had more new classes added this year attracting a fantastic turnout of talent. The Fancy Dress Class – judged by Show President Mr David Windle – was, as always, another highlight.

The Poultry Section put on a colourful display with 300 birds entered and 147 plates of eggs. The Dog Show was popular and well supported, with waiting crowds entertained by the Animal Magic Dog Display Team. In the Vintage Tractor ring over 114 of the best local vehicles were joined by 26 vintage cars. Visitors were able to relax in the Village Green area and listen to Ashover Brass Band, while children watched a Punch and Judy  Show before visiting Rides and Slides. There were stunning displays in the Horticulture Marquee, stalls from 32 outstanding local food producers in the Appetising Ashover Marquee and over 50 talented local exhibitors in the Craft Marquee.

On the showground over 200 trade stands offered everything from farm machinery to bird tables. The event culminated in the Grand Parade of Livestock when visitors could show their appreciation for this year’s class winners.

Visit www.ashovershow.co.uk for more details. Next year’s show will take place on Wednesday 9th August – reduced advance tickets will be available on line from January.

