Bakewell Show

Vegetable Entertainer Madame Zucchini

Judging gets underway in the dog show

Best in Breed - Bernese Mountain Dog, Della 'Monalou Iced Queen' with Francine Edge

Wood-carving demonstrations were amongst the many attractions

Vintage tractors

Chan Brown spins yard created from the hair of a border collie

Bakewell Silver Band entertain the crowds

Paul, Anne-Marie and Linda Canziani of Dad's Bees honey

Julie and Chris Small of Julie's Liqueurs

Felicity Eaton riding Annandale Darcy, led by her mother Hannah

Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team

Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team

Beautiful displays in the WI Marquee

Titan the Robot thrills the crowds

Jed Hone's band on the Village Green

Pony and trap in the main ring

Wayne Chesterman of Rosliston Forestry Centre with a stunning bird of prey

Jonathan Moseley gives a floristry demonstration

The National Vegetable Society's colourful display

Andrew and 'Barbara', the Jacobin pigeon

Show President Alastair Sneddon presented trophies to champion cattle

Young handlers are presented their award by Show President Alastair Sneddon

Show President Alastair Sneddon and handler Lucy Hollingworth with the Dairy Shorthorn Champion