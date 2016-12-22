6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

The story behind Derby’s ‘Boy and Ram’ statue

00:00 13 January 2017

Peter Seddon

Boy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

Boy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

as submitted

Peter Seddon casts his eye over Derby’s much-loved but enigmatic ‘Boy and Ram’

Comment
Boy and Ram in its current site by the DerwentBoy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

On an open greensward of the River Gardens close to the Council House is one of Derby’s most unusual public sculptures the ‘Boy and Ram’. Seemingly out of scale with its surroundings it presents a rather incongruous sight. Few passers-by break stride to look more closely – a sign of the times. Were a real boy to ride a ram through Derby it would be ‘viral’ on social media in no time.

The exposed position has an explanation. The ‘Boy and Ram’ was first unveiled in 1963 in the newly-opened Main Centre, a ‘sixties modernist’ shopping precinct far busier and more intimate than the wide-open River Gardens. The statue was moved in 2005 when construction of Westfield began. It may yet move again – perhaps inside the renamed Intu – time will tell.

Its creator Leicester-born Wilfred Edgar Dudeney (1911-1996) had no particular Derby link. Then resident in London, he was commissioned by reputation alone – from 1971 to 1975 he would serve as President of the Royal Society of British Sculptors. So Derby has custody of a genuine work of art.

Established wisdom suggests Dudeney was instructed to create something symbolic for Derby at its time of transition from old to modern. He must recognise the ancient but celebrate the ‘triumph of the new’.

Boy and Ram in Derby's old Main CentreBoy and Ram in Derby's old Main Centre

Those who neglect to give the ensemble a second glance take it at face value – just a boy on a ram. Only those who linger awhile can begin to divine its spirit and iconography. Recorded observations suggest the following consensus.

The Derbyshire granite base is the prehistory on which all of Derby’s great antiquity was founded – strong, permanent, indestructible – a sound message for any community.

The ram is the traditional symbol of Derby indelibly linked with the ancient folk ballad ‘The Derby Ram’ in which a giant mythical ‘tup’ carries all before him. That the feisty beast was in time adopted by Derby County Football Club made it a safe choice of artwork for the proud townsfolk.

The ram represents the spirit and strength of the ‘old Derby’ and its people since time immemorial – but there lies a curious dichotomy. Dudeney’s ram is not a giant strutting beast commanding awe from all who set eyes on him. Rather the opposite – his ram is small and apparently cowed, held in total control by the slender figure upon his back.

Boy and Ram in Derby's old Main CentreBoy and Ram in Derby's old Main Centre

So perhaps the boy also represents the people of Derby – but those of the future. The youngster’s mastery of the age-old creature evokes the renewal which the town’s authorities wanted to convey during the innovative era of 60s redevelopment. The message is clear: Derby being firmly steered to a civilized ‘modern’ future – still in harmony with its earthy past but subjugating its baser elements. The ensemble is a triumph of youth over age and new over old – a symbol of the optimism, change and progress of the Swinging Sixties.

The boy is not the tough figure of an archetypal Derby lad. He is all mastery and no mischief. With thin and graceful limbs, bare-footed, he wears tight three-quarter ‘shorts’ and a sleeveless singlet – a hint of the ‘continental’ in his style. Nothing suggests ‘roughness’ yet his sinewy torso hints at great strength, almost as if the sculptor – resident in London – had found his model in a ballet studio. Perhaps he had.

This wiry boy looks completely assured astride the ram. With one hand he guides its stern and with the other holds a horn as if to steer his mount. He might almost be manoeuvring his bike in the local park.

In turn the strong but oddly placid beast seems only mildly ruffled by his surprise jockey, accepting his young master with an air of resignation. So harmony reigns where chaos might easily have erupted. A good corporate message for a time of change – if not always representative of the harsher reality.

Boy and Ram in its current site by the DerwentBoy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

Such interpretations might be considered fanciful or even pretentious. Cynics may observe that those hurrying past haven’t the time to ponder symbolism or form – but in a world of haste a moment’s contemplation can be very therapeutic.

As such the ‘Boy and Ram’ have moved some to eloquence. One admirer wrote: ‘It reminds me of an American bucking bronco where the foolhardy rider clings on at the back and grips the horns at the front in a battle of man and beast. Yet this is no epic struggle or bravado. The barefoot boy, his hair hanging foppishly over his face, bears a rather bored expression and appears almost to lose interest in his sport. Slightly built, waif-like, somehow almost immortal, he could fly off effortlessly at any moment, like an angel or Peter Pan. This is a work you cannot stand still to admire, but must walk around to see every view, and the faster you encircle it the more you become involved in the swirling playful duo’s dance.’

Dudeney’s work doubtless divides opinion. For some the ‘Boy and Ram’ remains a mere lump of bronze on a rock – both figure and beast anonymous souls with little to impart. But for the romantic the work evokes the very spirit of Derby itself – or at least what we would like it to be.

Alas the sculptor is unable to enlighten us of any subliminal message he intended to impart. Wilfred Edgar Dudeney died in Blackpool aged 84 in 1996.

Boy and Ram in its current site by the DerwentBoy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

But his legacy to Derby is one to cherish. We must make our own interpretations – but there can be no moth-balling or scrap-yard for the ‘Boy and Ram’. Pay them a visit sometime...

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

The story behind Derby’s ‘Boy and Ram’ statue

00:00 Peter Seddon
Boy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

Peter Seddon casts his eye over Derby’s much-loved but enigmatic ‘Boy and Ram’

Read more

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

Thursday, December 22, 2016
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Peak District Walk - Castleton

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

The High Peak village of Hayfield

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Smith
The village of Hayfield in the High Peak

Derbyshire Life takes a walk through Hayfield

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Spending time in Old Brampton - ‘one of the most desirable places to live in Derbyshire’

Friday, November 25, 2016
Main Road, Old Brampton

Lying between Chesterfield and Baslow, Mike Smith visits a village he decides is ‘one of the most desirable places to live in the county’

Read more

Peak District Walk - Ashford-in-the-Water

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Sally Mosley
Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water

A viaduct and far-reaching views play a prominent part in this scenic ramble with Sally Mosley, which begins in one of Derbyshire’s prettiest villages

Read more

Celebrating ten years of the Ritz cinema in Belper

Monday, November 21, 2016 Ashley Franklin
Amanda Mundin and audience inside the Ritz

It’s a decade since Amanda Mundin and Neil Roberts decided to revive the days of the picture house in Belper. Derbyshire Life celebrates the Belper Ritz, ten years on...

Read more

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

Friday, November 18, 2016 Helen Mitchen
Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Read more

Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens remain open in autumn for the first time

Friday, November 11, 2016
Renishaw Hall's south facade viewed from the Lime Walk

As Renishaw Hall opens its splendid gardens in autumn for the first time, Joy Hales takes a walking tour with head gardener David Kesteven

Read more

Inside Sir Richard Arkwright’s Willersley Castle in Cromford

Friday, November 11, 2016 Words: Pat Ashworth Photographs: Andrew Eyley
Willersley Castle is a magnificent 18th century grade II listed castle set in 60 acres of private grounds

Built for Sir Richard Arkwright, Willersley Castle is now a hotel that attracts guests from all over the world - drawn by the location, the history and the ethos of the company that owns it

Read more

Photographs: Starling murmurations in the Peak District

Thursday, November 10, 2016 Robert Falconer
Amazing shapes formed by the thousands of starlings over the reed beds in the Peak District

Photographs of the amazing starling ‘performances’ in the Peak

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search