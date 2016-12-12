CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

00:00 18 November 2016

Helen Mitchen

Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

as supplied

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Comment
The A TeamThe A Team

If you have been out in the woods this autumn you’re sure of a big surprise – namely Derbyshire Wildlife Trust staff and volunteers with big plastic buckets, enormous catapults and telescopic loppers, collecting 150,000 seeds from a wide selection of UK native species! And it’s not just for fun – Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is a partner in the UK National Tree Seed Collection Project.

An insurance policy

All tree seeds that are collected are going to be safely banked in the underground vaults of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank – forming the UK’s first national collection. Each seed will play a vital role in conservation work to protect the UK’s trees and woodlands, used by researchers working on solutions to tackle the many threats facing our woodlands, such as ash dieback.

Hand-picked seedsHand-picked seeds

The Seed Bank is a remarkable resource, an insurance policy against the extinction of the world’s flora. When Prince Charles opened the Millennium Seed Bank in 2000 he described it as ‘a gold reserve... a place where this reserve currency, in this case life itself, is stored.’

The project was launched in May 2013 with a list of priority native trees and shrubs targeted for collection. This priority list gave ranking to individual species according to their conservation ratings, prevalence in the landscape and vulnerability to pests and diseases.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust wasn’t about to miss out on such an innovative and nationally important project so it sent off two members of its team to find out what the project was all about. Both attended a seed collection training course at Cumbria Wildlife Trust and learnt the importance of collecting seeds correctly:

1 – Collect from all levels in the canopy.

2 – Only collect seeds on the tree (not fallen ones which may have gone off).

3 – Gather less than 20 per cent of the seed from any one tree, to ensure the impact of the seed collecting was minimal to the trees’ reproduction.

It all sounded pretty simple, they thought. However, gathering (and counting) ten thousand seeds per species proved to be quite a challenge!

The first collection took place at Chatsworth House last year. It was a beautiful autumnal day and students from Derby University who volunteered were in for a treat. This is because we couldn’t resist using the brand new, shiny and very large catapult – tried and tested beforehand by Kelvin Lawrence, our sessional activities officer, in his local park. We found the biggest challenge was removing the tiny seeds (three or four per fruit) from elderberries – ‘9,987 to go’ and a few other shouts were heard throughout the day!

Extracting the seeds from gooey, squidgy fruit such as hawthorn proved even harder, and innovative seed removal devices were created using plastic bags, potato mashers and buckets.

Because of the sheer scale of the project, volunteers are essential (as they are with most of our work) and the hardy crew who came out on a chilly December day to collect ash keys from Chee Dale helped collect nearly 20,000 seeds! This has been made even more important with the knowledge that Derbyshire’s ash trees are under threat from ash dieback. Afterwards a visit to the pub for a pint and nibbles by the fire helped warm us all up as we celebrated a great team achievement.

Following the collection, the seeds are dried in a special ‘seed bank’ room at the Trust headquarters. Then each seed bag is given a reference number and added to a database for Kew’s future reference. In each bag we also placed a herbarium specimen which is a branch to demonstrate the leaves and fruit of the tree we collected from. And then, the final journey – because the seeds are so important, they are collected by Kew from the Trust headquarters and driven directly to the seed bank to be frozen.

Then we rested, in the knowledge that a good days work contributed to the future of the UK’s woodlands for generations to come. Until we remembered that there are 100,000 more to go…

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

00:00
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Christmas Walk - Castleton

Yesterday, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

The High Peak village of Hayfield

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Smith
The village of Hayfield in the High Peak

Derbyshire Life takes a walk through Hayfield

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Spending time in Old Brampton - ‘one of the most desirable places to live in Derbyshire’

Friday, November 25, 2016
Main Road, Old Brampton

Lying between Chesterfield and Baslow, Mike Smith visits a village he decides is ‘one of the most desirable places to live in the county’

Read more

Peak District Walk - Ashford-in-the-Water

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Sally Mosley
Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water

A viaduct and far-reaching views play a prominent part in this scenic ramble with Sally Mosley, which begins in one of Derbyshire’s prettiest villages

Read more

Celebrating ten years of the Ritz cinema in Belper

Monday, November 21, 2016 Ashley Franklin
Amanda Mundin and audience inside the Ritz

It’s a decade since Amanda Mundin and Neil Roberts decided to revive the days of the picture house in Belper. Derbyshire Life celebrates the Belper Ritz, ten years on...

Read more

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

Friday, November 18, 2016 Helen Mitchen
Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Read more

Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens remain open in autumn for the first time

Friday, November 11, 2016
Renishaw Hall's south facade viewed from the Lime Walk

As Renishaw Hall opens its splendid gardens in autumn for the first time, Joy Hales takes a walking tour with head gardener David Kesteven

Read more

Inside Sir Richard Arkwright’s Willersley Castle in Cromford

Friday, November 11, 2016 Words: Pat Ashworth Photographs: Andrew Eyley
Willersley Castle is a magnificent 18th century grade II listed castle set in 60 acres of private grounds

Built for Sir Richard Arkwright, Willersley Castle is now a hotel that attracts guests from all over the world - drawn by the location, the history and the ethos of the company that owns it

Read more

Photographs: Starling murmurations in the Peak District

Thursday, November 10, 2016 Robert Falconer
Amazing shapes formed by the thousands of starlings over the reed beds in the Peak District

Photographs of the amazing starling ‘performances’ in the Peak

Read more

Photographs: Ashover Show 2016

Thursday, October 27, 2016 photography: spectrum photography
Mr and Mrs Windle present to the Highland champion in the Centre Ring

Show Secretary Jackie Twilley, looks back on this year’s event

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search