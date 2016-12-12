CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

The ‘allotment renaissance’ and what it means for local wildlife

00:00 09 September 2016

A fox explores its allotment home

A fox explores its allotment home

paul hobson

Old, abandoned allotments are a haven for wildlife. Paul Hobson considers the allotment renaissance and what it could mean for the creatures who have made them their home

Comment
Green amongst the grey - a typical town allotmentGreen amongst the grey - a typical town allotment

Demand for allotments has never been so high. In many areas of Derbyshire this renaissance is seeing hundreds being revitalised and reinstated to satisfy a new breed of vegetable and fruit growers.

Allotments have suffered mixed fortunes over the last 40 years or so. Originally popular with growers who wanted fresh produce at low prices, many of these then gradually fell into disuse and nature took over as they slowly reverted to a complex mix of wild and cultivated trees and plants.

These old, abandoned allotments – now scrubby woodland – are a haven for wildlife. Bank voles skitter over the leafy floor, sparrow hawks hunt the old paths and bullfinches call from tall unkempt hedges. Rather than new tenants, foxes and badgers increasingly have the right to roam and hedgehogs, suffering greatly of late, find a slug-rich, safe haven.

However, this is now changing. The demand for allotments in many areas of the UK has exploded in the last four years. Waiting lists are long and often new names are no longer taken as those on the lists hang on for up to two years to secure their own patch. This increasing pressure is putting a strain on these old, abandoned wildlife-rich areas to bring them back into cultivation.

Badgers are likely residents of overgrown allotmentsBadgers are likely residents of overgrown allotments

It’s interesting to speculate, why now? What is the cause of this new driving force? Certainly people are more aware of healthy eating. They are becoming more knowledgeable about air miles, climate change is starting to hit home and there is a demand for seasonal, organic, home-grown food. Back muscles are now feeling the strain as allotments all over our county and in other towns and cities across the UK are being re-dug in a way reminiscent of the old cry of ‘Dig for Victory’ 70 years ago!

Allotments are wildlife havens. In Derby there are hundreds of allotments at more than 25 sites and they help to create a visual sea of green amongst the grey. Along with parks and gardens they are the lungs of many towns. Most allotments have societies that help growers manage their patches. Alongside these are a number of other organisations that can provide both inspiration and information. The Allotments Regeneration Initiative (ARI) was launched by the Federation of City Farms and Community Gardens. They offer advice about gardening and running allotments for wildlife. A super example is at Wilsthorpe Road Allotments, Long Eaton, where a seven metre pond has been created to encourage wildlife. The ARI sees allotments as mini, yet vital, urban nature reserves. Many are chemical free, with old hedges and weedy patches dotted with nectar-rich plants and they provide a vital part of the city’s wildlife make-up.

There are issues for concern. Some areas of allotments have truly reverted back to woodland, in a sense the natural state. Wildlife-rich, they pose a headache for planners. Do they try to bring them back into use? If so, it requires some serious work with bulldozers. Or is it possible to leave them? And if left will they require management? Allotments are protected by law. They cannot be reclaimed and developed for other uses, such as housing, so these old plots slowly turning into woodland pose the question – woodland or allotments? Some allotments are un-lettable at present because of big trees but demand is incredibly high so should we try to bring some areas back or should they be left? Local ecology units, wildlife experts and trusts are fully aware and concerned about this new demand and it’s possible impact on wildlife. They offer advice about the wildlife using abandoned allotments and any potential impact if clearance is being considered.

It is not only old allotments being bulldozed back into use that is adding to the debate. New areas can be earmarked for allotment creation to satisfy the growing demand. On the face of it this is no bad thing unless the land use previously is deemed too important.

Gold finchGold finch

Unfortunately the new demand for home-grown may see the end of some delightful patches of new, young woodland, although hopefully some of these have gone so far as to be too difficult to bring back. New allotments are clearly needed yet a quick glance at many of the larger allotment areas across Derbyshire sees some patches that look neglected. Some associations rest allotments and often 25 per cent are not worked or ‘rested’. These become mini oases that offer that little extra bit of cover for the foxes’ den or bramble patch for the birds to nest and feed in. The future is bright for allotments and hopefully with the right advice and a little forward thinking it will stay bright for the plentiful urban wildlife that lives in or visits the new, old and abandoned allotments across Derbyshire.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

00:00
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Christmas Walk - Castleton

Yesterday, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

The High Peak village of Hayfield

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Smith
The village of Hayfield in the High Peak

Derbyshire Life takes a walk through Hayfield

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Spending time in Old Brampton - ‘one of the most desirable places to live in Derbyshire’

Friday, November 25, 2016
Main Road, Old Brampton

Lying between Chesterfield and Baslow, Mike Smith visits a village he decides is ‘one of the most desirable places to live in the county’

Read more

Peak District Walk - Ashford-in-the-Water

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Sally Mosley
Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water

A viaduct and far-reaching views play a prominent part in this scenic ramble with Sally Mosley, which begins in one of Derbyshire’s prettiest villages

Read more

Celebrating ten years of the Ritz cinema in Belper

Monday, November 21, 2016 Ashley Franklin
Amanda Mundin and audience inside the Ritz

It’s a decade since Amanda Mundin and Neil Roberts decided to revive the days of the picture house in Belper. Derbyshire Life celebrates the Belper Ritz, ten years on...

Read more

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

Friday, November 18, 2016 Helen Mitchen
Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Read more

Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens remain open in autumn for the first time

Friday, November 11, 2016
Renishaw Hall's south facade viewed from the Lime Walk

As Renishaw Hall opens its splendid gardens in autumn for the first time, Joy Hales takes a walking tour with head gardener David Kesteven

Read more

Inside Sir Richard Arkwright’s Willersley Castle in Cromford

Friday, November 11, 2016 Words: Pat Ashworth Photographs: Andrew Eyley
Willersley Castle is a magnificent 18th century grade II listed castle set in 60 acres of private grounds

Built for Sir Richard Arkwright, Willersley Castle is now a hotel that attracts guests from all over the world - drawn by the location, the history and the ethos of the company that owns it

Read more

Photographs: Starling murmurations in the Peak District

Thursday, November 10, 2016 Robert Falconer
Amazing shapes formed by the thousands of starlings over the reed beds in the Peak District

Photographs of the amazing starling ‘performances’ in the Peak

Read more

Photographs: Ashover Show 2016

Thursday, October 27, 2016 photography: spectrum photography
Mr and Mrs Windle present to the Highland champion in the Centre Ring

Show Secretary Jackie Twilley, looks back on this year’s event

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search