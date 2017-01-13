6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Wildlife - the house mouse

00:00 18 January 2017

House mouse

House mouse

Paul Hobson

Cute, furry, little creatures or a scampering menace, Paul Hobson becomes reacquainted with some familiar wildlife from his past

Comment
House mouseHouse mouse

When I was a university student I shared an old, badly maintained, terraced house with three of my friends. It wasn’t exactly like The Young Ones but there were many common themes! Our kitchen would never have made it into any house and home magazine, unless it was the ‘before’ picture. We had an amazing plethora of cohabitants that shared our food and warmth. Silver fish loved the damp cupboards and a small colony of cockroaches basked in the tropical warmth behind the cooker. Even the rock-hard winter of 1978/79 didn’t deter them. The carpets were home to legions of wood lice and at night you could hear the scampering and scratching of the house mice. I must admit that at the time none of this bothered me at all, though I did freak out a bit when a mouse ran across my bed one night. It never entered our minds to get rid of any of our ‘friends’, in fact we deliberately left fried egg bits out for the cockroaches!

How times have changed. I guess owning and paying for my own house made a big difference! Recently I started a new photographic project working with house mice. Initially I thought that I would be able to find them everywhere but I actually struggled to find some until I realised the world of the house mouse had changed. When I was at school I worked on a farm at weekends and during holidays and I remember that it was plagued by rats and mice. After we had bagged the grain after harvesting, there were always some spilt leftovers lying around – great food for the smart rodents. Traps were everywhere and a population of feral cats tried to keep the mice down, but they still seemed to be able to keep their population high. Farms are not like that today and hygiene is taken far more seriously, with grain stored in large aluminium silos. Homes, too, have changed. Central heating is now the norm and many of our homes are efficiently sealed units with few opportunities for our furry friends to enter. The introduction of large plastic wheelie bins has meant there are no longer bags of rubbish left on the street which has removed one huge larder that mice loved to exploit. It might seem that we have won the war against this little furry animal.

I suppose though that we will never eradicate house mice entirely: true we wage an eternal war on them but they have a number of neat strategies that will always allow them to bounce back given the chance. They are incredibly adaptable and can learn to avoid traps and can become immune to many of the poisons we throw at them. If we provide a new, abundant food source they can breed incredibly rapidly, producing up to ten litters per year of six or seven pups each time. In high population densities they can change their social structure and females, even unrelated ones, can rear pups communally. They really are geared to be able to increase their population rapidly when the chance is given to them.

Centuries ago we had a number of methods to control them, though the tried and tested ‘mouser’ is still probably the most effective. Yorkshire quaking grass, dried and bunched, was thought to drive mice out of the home, and crushed, bruised hound’s tongue was used to remove them from farmers’ barns. I don’t know if either was actually effective.

Wildlife - house mouse

0
1 / 14

House mice originated in Northern India and followed man and his new farming methods across the globe entering Europe around 1000BC. We have lived cheek by jowl with them for thousands of years and as they spread so did our dislike for them. Today we believe that they carry disease, and in many cases this is true, though no plagues were carried by mice – rats were the culprits. There are few diseases, if any, that mice carry that kill humans, though some will make us ill. Conversely, recent research has suggested that children exposed at a young age to old-fashioned pests and their droppings are less likely to develop asthma and allergies later in life.

We have incorporated our small furry friends into parts of our culture. Perhaps the best known are the three blind mice, the ones who have their tails cut off with a big carving knife by the farmer’s wife. The nursery rhyme is thought to represent the tale of Queen Mary I, who with her husband Philip II owned large estates, hence ‘farmer’s wife’, and had three Protestant bishops, including Thomas Cranmer, executed for plotting against her.

As I have progressed with my project to photograph house mice I have rediscovered the love for them I felt in my days as a student. True, I don’t want to have a house full or spot the tiny black droppings everywhere, but I have developed the greatest regard for their strategies to survive in our world, where often every hand seems to be turned against them.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

Wildlife - the house mouse

00:00
House mouse

Cute, furry, little creatures or a scampering menace, Paul Hobson becomes reacquainted with some familiar wildlife from his past

Read more

Derbyshire Walk - Chatsworth

00:00 Sally Mosley
Chatsworth's beautiful parkland

Blow away any January blues with Sally Mosley on this stunning walk around Derbyshire’s finest estate

Read more

The story behind Derby’s ‘Boy and Ram’ statue

Friday, January 13, 2017 Peter Seddon
Boy and Ram in its current site by the Derwent

Peter Seddon casts his eye over Derby’s much-loved but enigmatic ‘Boy and Ram’

Read more

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

Thursday, December 22, 2016
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Peak District Walk - Castleton

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

The High Peak village of Hayfield

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Smith
The village of Hayfield in the High Peak

Derbyshire Life takes a walk through Hayfield

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Spending time in Old Brampton - ‘one of the most desirable places to live in Derbyshire’

Friday, November 25, 2016
Main Road, Old Brampton

Lying between Chesterfield and Baslow, Mike Smith visits a village he decides is ‘one of the most desirable places to live in the county’

Read more

Peak District Walk - Ashford-in-the-Water

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Sally Mosley
Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water

A viaduct and far-reaching views play a prominent part in this scenic ramble with Sally Mosley, which begins in one of Derbyshire’s prettiest villages

Read more

Celebrating ten years of the Ritz cinema in Belper

Monday, November 21, 2016 Ashley Franklin
Amanda Mundin and audience inside the Ritz

It’s a decade since Amanda Mundin and Neil Roberts decided to revive the days of the picture house in Belper. Derbyshire Life celebrates the Belper Ritz, ten years on...

Read more

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

Friday, November 18, 2016 Helen Mitchen
Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Read more

Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens remain open in autumn for the first time

Friday, November 11, 2016
Renishaw Hall's south facade viewed from the Lime Walk

As Renishaw Hall opens its splendid gardens in autumn for the first time, Joy Hales takes a walking tour with head gardener David Kesteven

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search