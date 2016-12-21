A New Year message from the Bishop of Repton

[ "http://goflying.aero", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/BERWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.cheshirelife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/CHEWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.cotswoldlife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/COTWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.derbyshirelife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/DERWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6 ", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.devonlife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/DEVWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.dorsetmagazine.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/DORWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.hampshire-life.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/HAMWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.lancashirelife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/LANWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.somerset-life.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/SOMWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6 ", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.surreylife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/SURWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.sussexlife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/SSLWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.yorkshirelife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/YORWEBH2", "show", "6 ISSUES FOR £6", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.countrysmallholding.com", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/CSSW05P", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.yourchickens.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/YCSW05P", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.airgunshooting.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/AIR15P", "show", "5 ISSUES FOR JUST £5", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.completefrance.com", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/FRA15P", "show", "5 ISSUES FOR JUST £5", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.canalboat.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/CAW15P", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.pilotweb.aero", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/PIW15P", "show", "5 ISSUES FOR JUST £5", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.rifleshootermagazine.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/RIF5P", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.sportingshooter.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/SSW15P", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.essexlifemag.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/ESSWEB1", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.hertfordshirelife.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/HERWEB1", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.kent-life.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/KENWEB1", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.norfolkmag.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/NORWEB1", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ], [ "http://www.suffolkmag.co.uk", "http://www.subscriptionsave.co.uk/SUFWEB1", "show", "SPECIAL OFFER", "Subscribe to", "today", "click here" ] ])

A New Year message from the Bishop of Repton

00:00 01 January 2017

Jan McFarlane

The Rt Revd Jan mcFarlane, Bishop of Repton

The Rt Revd Jan mcFarlane, Bishop of Repton

as submitted

A message from the Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Bishop of Repton

Comment

Is it my imagination, or did Christmas start to arrive a little later in the shops this year? I seem to remember not so long ago going into a complete meltdown at the sight of Christmas cards in my local supermarket, arriving on the shelves in time to greet me on my return from my summer holiday in August. This Christmas it all seemed a little calmer.

All that preparation over so many weeks, and for some people months, means that it can feel something of an anti-climax when the ‘big day’ itself is over. By Boxing Day, the turkey is starting to look a little jaded, the Christmas tree is beginning to wilt, and we can’t wait to hit the ‘January’ sales which sometimes now begin before Christmas Day itself!

But in the Church’s year, Christmas has only just begun. Traditionally Christmas decorations aren’t put up until Christmas Eve as until then we’ve been marking the season of Advent – a four week lead up to Christmas itself. And then Christmas lasts right up until 6th January, ‘Twelfth Night’ or the feast of the Epiphany, when the Church remembers the arrival of the three Kings, the three wise men, at the stable in Bethlehem, travelling over many days to pay homage to the infant king. The three kings usually appear on our Christmas cards, complete with their offerings of gold, frankincense and myrrh, but that’s really a little premature. They don’t turn up until January.

We exchange gifts at Christmas in imitation of the three wise men who brought their gifts to Jesus. And we exchange gifts to remember that God gave his very greatest gift to us – the gift of his own son. It’s easy to leave the baby in the manger until next Christmas, but the arrival of the kings in January reminds us that this baby won’t stay helpless and dependent on his human family for long. He’ll grow and mature in his understanding of who he is. He’ll become quite possibly the greatest teacher – the wisest person – the world has ever known. And then he’ll be put to death on a cross by those who find his teachings too radical, too demanding. And three days later he’ll defeat even death itself, leaving behind an empty tomb. Our year 2017 is such because it’s two thousand and seventeen years, or thereabouts, since Jesus’ resurrection. He literally changed the course of history.

That generosity shown by God, and picked up and imitated by the three wise men, is imitated by us too at Christmas. We exchange gifts. We eat together and share our food and drink. Many people give up their time to help at shelters for the homeless. But the infant Jesus grows into a wise teacher who tells us that such generosity shouldn’t be put back into the box with the tinsel and the baubles, but lived out every day of our lives.

And when we give, and give, and give of our time, of our money, of ourselves, we discover the amazing truth, hinted at by Jesus. That it’s in giving that we receive.

A happy – and generous – new year to you all.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

A New Year message from the Bishop of Repton

00:00 Jan McFarlane
The Rt Revd Jan mcFarlane, Bishop of Repton

A message from the Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Bishop of Repton

Read more

The new Bishop of Repton - Jan McFarlane

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Readings by local schoolchildren at the Welcome Service at Derby Cathedral in September Photo: Diocese of Derby

Derbyshire Life meets the newly appointed Bishop of Repton, the Rt Revd Jan McFarlane

Read more

Derbyshire in the life of Agatha Christie - the Queen of Crime’s local connections

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Agatha Christie, the immensely successful crime writer

Derbyshire Life follow the trail of the ‘Queen of Crime’

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

Tim Heywood - Head of Wardrobe at Derby Theatre

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Nigel Powlson
'Rats' at Derby Theatre

Nigel Powlson meets Derby Theatre’s illustrious Head of Wardrobe, Tim Heywood, who has remained true to his love of the theatre through bad and good times

Read more

Rachel Whibley - the Glossop-based musician spreading the spirit of Christmas around the country

Monday, December 5, 2016 Nigel Powlson
'The Snowman' at Chester Cathedral last year Photography © Tom Bangbala 2016

Derbyshire Life meets Rachel Whibley of Carrot Productions, a company which screens ‘The Snowman’ tale to audiences whilst the music is played live by musicians from the country’s leading orchestras

Read more

Derbyshire-born leading embryologist Rachel Cutting MBE

Monday, November 28, 2016 Penelope Baddeley
Rachel in the main embryology lab

Derbyshire Life meets Derbyshire-born Rachel Cutting MBE, principal embryologist at the Jessop Wing of the Hallamshire Hospital

Read more

When ‘Derby County’ ruled the waves - a long-forgotten story from Derbyshire’s maritime heritage

Thursday, November 24, 2016 Peter Seddon
'GY 194 'Derby County'

Any claim that Derbyshire has genuine maritime affinities could easily attract scepticism - but Peter Seddon trawls the archives to land a long-forgotten story from Britain’s maritime heritage

Read more

Lara Small – Rolls-Royce engineer, Army reservist and motorcycle racer

Thursday, November 17, 2016 Geoff Ford
Lara Small ready to go racing

Her surname may be Small but Lara, from Oakwood, Derby, has a big future ahead of her. The 30-year-old is proving herself as a leader in not one but two largely male-dominated domains and is now also making a big impression on the race track

Read more

Folk musician John Tams on bringing ‘War Horse: The Concert’ to Derby

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 Nigel Powlson
Michael Morpurgo, John Tams and Barry Coope Photo: Graham Whitmore

Folk musician and resident of Nether Heage, John Tams talks about bringing his concert version of the resounding literary, theatrical and film success to Derby

Read more

Ashbourne NFU’s Paul Cook - speaking up for Derbyshire’s farmers

Monday, October 17, 2016 David Marley
Paul Cook with clients Sian Fergusson and Mick Allen Photo Neil Brinsdon Photography

David Marley meets Paul Cook, the National Farmers’ Union Group Secretary for Ashbourne

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search