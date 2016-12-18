CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Repton School’s new Headmaster Alastair Land

00:00 19 September 2016

Sue Grief

Alastair Land

Alastair Land

as supplied

With links dating back for centuries and a love of outdoor pursuits, Derbyshire feels like home for Repton School’s new Headmaster. Sue Grief talks to Alastair Land

Repton School's new Science PrioryRepton School's new Science Priory

On the day I met with Alastair Land, who became 35th Headmaster of Repton School at the beginning of summer, he had been out on a morning cross-country run with a group of pupils and staff. My expression of surprise at the way his day had started prompted him to explain he would be joining them again, at 4am the following morning in the gym.

The ‘Sportathon’ challenge of which these activities were part was, in fact, Alastair’s idea. He had been approached by a pupil asking permission to undertake a charity head shave, to which his response was positive, but said he would prefer to see money raised in a more pro-active way.

Alastair then laid down a sporting challenge for those involved, to participate in the 27 different sports listed on the school website non-stop for 24 hours. He volunteered to join in himself.

While only a relatively minor event in his intense and responsibility-filled schedule, the Sportathon hints at many of Alastair Land’s qualities, characteristics and beliefs. It exemplifies the importance he places on working together, providing support for each other, and on facing and overcoming challenges that promote development as a whole human being.

Alastair with his wife Madeleine and son MauriceAlastair with his wife Madeleine and son Maurice

It also reflects his view that a good education should include challenges and experiences outside the classroom. ‘A school makes a mistake if it is only achievement-based,’ he says. ‘Of course, parents expect to get the best results their children could achieve, but in my view the most important thing is what type of human being leaves the school.

‘The enduring moral values that our pupils gain through their education leads to them becoming people with whom others can share a bond of trust. Values should be to the fore and Repton very clearly takes active measures to expound that principle,’ he explains.

Talk of mutual support leads to the subject of Alastair’s own family and their importance is quickly apparent. Married to Madeleine with a son Maurice and a second child on the way, when asked about them Alastair breaks into a smile.

‘I think most fathers would say from the arrival of a child that they can’t quite recall what their previous life had been like,’ he laughs. ‘It is a complete delight to see and share experiences that unfold for Maurice. I am currently enjoying trying to teach him to catch a ball and ride a bike!’

Chatting with pupils in the GarthChatting with pupils in the Garth

Other spare time interests for Alastair include outdoor pursuits. While working at Winchester College where he was Master in College, his extra-curricular activities saw him as Chairman of the Adventurous Training Committee, a running coach, Winchester College Football referee and creator of two major endurance challenge races for charity.

Alastair says his love of extreme sports – as well as of travel and observing how people relate to each other – started in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he worked as a teacher of Geography and Science at the National School.

He spent a year here after completing A-levels at Manchester Grammar School and before taking his place at Trinity College Cambridge. He graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Natural Sciences followed by his Postgraduate Certificate in Education.

His first job was at Eton College, where he stayed from 1994 until 2003, working as a Biology teacher and becoming Commanding Officer of the CCF, as well as coaching rugby and directing House plays.

En route from the LibraryEn route from the Library

Next came Winchester College, and for the past four years, ahead of Repton, he was Deputy Head Master at Harrow, responsible for the day-to-day running, pastoral care and discipline at the world-renowned school.

Alastair had not been to Repton before his interview. ‘When I first saw it I thought it was a completely captivating location,’ he says.

‘It allows Repton to be a school of national standing, well-rooted in the region, and at the same time free from metropolitan pressure. Pupils can work at a high level with big name local industries. There can’t be many more beautiful places to be educated.’

Alastair recognises that the School is an inexorable part of the village, acknowledging long-established links with the primary school and St Wystan’s Church and work done with vulnerable residents and on the outdoor environment.

He is already looking forward to the Sale of Work, a great Repton tradition which sees the school and village come together to raise funds for local, national and international projects. ‘This year it is on Bonfire Night,’ he says, without any need to consult his diary.

He is keen to mention new work he has started too: ‘We are working towards a deeper and long-lasting relationship with Foundation Derbyshire which supports good causes in the county.’

While Alastair had not been to Repton, he and his family have strong links to Derbyshire.

‘My Aunt, a genealogist, tells us that our surname derives from Les Landes in South West France. People came here from there a good few hundred years ago and names in parish records in the Swarkestone area support that.’

Alastair has more recent links with the county too. ‘My grandfather, Walker Land, ran a business in Wirksworth called Empire Teas of Derby. I remember being captivated by his map of the Peak District which he had carefully marked out for his delivery routes during the Second World War so that he could get the best free-wheeling in his van and therefore use the least possible petrol!’

‘Derbyshire feels like it should be my home,’ he says.

Asked about the future, Alastair concludes: ‘Repton will remain a successful co-educational school with the number of pupils it currently has, so it retains its ethos and is big enough to be on the national stage but small enough for everyone to know and care for each other.

‘I intend to ensure that values, character and education are as important as academic outcomes; that we maintain national leadership in certain activities and establish it in others.’

His past record and determined yet calm tone leave you in no doubt that he will succeed. He will make his mark in Derbyshire’s history.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Derbyshire Life

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

00:00
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Derbyshire Life magazine December 2016 – out in the shops or available to buy online now

00:00
Derbyshire Life magazine January 2017

A look inside the December issue of Derbyshire Life...

Read more

The new Bishop of Repton - Jan McFarlane

Yesterday, 00:00
Readings by local schoolchildren at the Welcome Service at Derby Cathedral in September Photo: Diocese of Derby

Derbyshire Life meets the newly appointed Bishop of Repton, the Rt Revd Jan McFarlane

Read more

Christmas Walk - Castleton

Yesterday, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

Top tips for keeping hale and hearty over the festive season

Mon, 00:00 Penelope Baddeley
Tipples from The Wee Dram in Bakewell

It’s the time of year we are at our most social meeting up with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the new year. But it’s also a season when we tend to over indulge; eating multi-course meals, nibbling at tasty treats, and drinking more of our favourite tipple than usual. I’ve been asking advice from a range of sources, from a pharmacist to a naturopath, an actress to a whisky retailer, how best to enjoy Christmas and deal with any over-zealous celebrations that may come your way. The advice may surprise you.

Read more

7 simple recipes for your Christmas leftovers

Sunday, December 18, 2016
What to do with the masses of leftover turkey?

Turkey, sprouts, cheese and even Christmas pudding, these recipes will make sure that none of your Christmas food goes to waste.

Read more
Christmas

Christmas - ‘It should be banned!’ Or Should it?

Saturday, December 17, 2016
Public Notice put up in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1659 announcing Christmas was banned

Martyn Baguley looks back at Christmas Past

Read more

12 festive photos of Chatsworth House

Friday, December 16, 2016
Chatsworth House Photo: Simon Broadhead

The crowds have flocked to Chatsworth House to see the breathtaking ‘Nutcraker’ themed decorations. We take a look at what’s on display.

Read more

Ad Feature: 2 Course Carvery Sunday Lunch for £12.95 at The Tavern, Denstone

Thursday, December 15, 2016
The Tavern, Denstone

Sundays are for indulging yourself and The Tavern, Denstone is the perfect place.

Read more

Derbyshire in the life of Agatha Christie - the Queen of Crime’s local connections

Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Agatha Christie, the immensely successful crime writer

Derbyshire Life follow the trail of the ‘Queen of Crime’

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

Join In: 12 beautiful photos of Derbyshire at Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Buxton Opera House in the snow by Anna Phillips

Even if we don’t have a White Christmas this time around, Derbyshire still looks beautiful at this time of year.

Read more

25 carol concerts in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Credit: Ferenc Szelepcsenyi / Shutterstock.com

Ring in the beginning of the festive season at one of Derbyshire’s carol concerts

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Follow us on Twitter



Like us on Facebook

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search