Repton School’s new Headmaster Alastair Land

Alastair Land as supplied

With links dating back for centuries and a love of outdoor pursuits, Derbyshire feels like home for Repton School’s new Headmaster. Sue Grief talks to Alastair Land

Repton School's new Science Priory Repton School's new Science Priory

On the day I met with Alastair Land, who became 35th Headmaster of Repton School at the beginning of summer, he had been out on a morning cross-country run with a group of pupils and staff. My expression of surprise at the way his day had started prompted him to explain he would be joining them again, at 4am the following morning in the gym.

The ‘Sportathon’ challenge of which these activities were part was, in fact, Alastair’s idea. He had been approached by a pupil asking permission to undertake a charity head shave, to which his response was positive, but said he would prefer to see money raised in a more pro-active way.

Alastair then laid down a sporting challenge for those involved, to participate in the 27 different sports listed on the school website non-stop for 24 hours. He volunteered to join in himself.

While only a relatively minor event in his intense and responsibility-filled schedule, the Sportathon hints at many of Alastair Land’s qualities, characteristics and beliefs. It exemplifies the importance he places on working together, providing support for each other, and on facing and overcoming challenges that promote development as a whole human being.

Alastair with his wife Madeleine and son Maurice Alastair with his wife Madeleine and son Maurice

It also reflects his view that a good education should include challenges and experiences outside the classroom. ‘A school makes a mistake if it is only achievement-based,’ he says. ‘Of course, parents expect to get the best results their children could achieve, but in my view the most important thing is what type of human being leaves the school.

‘The enduring moral values that our pupils gain through their education leads to them becoming people with whom others can share a bond of trust. Values should be to the fore and Repton very clearly takes active measures to expound that principle,’ he explains.

Talk of mutual support leads to the subject of Alastair’s own family and their importance is quickly apparent. Married to Madeleine with a son Maurice and a second child on the way, when asked about them Alastair breaks into a smile.

‘I think most fathers would say from the arrival of a child that they can’t quite recall what their previous life had been like,’ he laughs. ‘It is a complete delight to see and share experiences that unfold for Maurice. I am currently enjoying trying to teach him to catch a ball and ride a bike!’

Chatting with pupils in the Garth Chatting with pupils in the Garth

Other spare time interests for Alastair include outdoor pursuits. While working at Winchester College where he was Master in College, his extra-curricular activities saw him as Chairman of the Adventurous Training Committee, a running coach, Winchester College Football referee and creator of two major endurance challenge races for charity.

Alastair says his love of extreme sports – as well as of travel and observing how people relate to each other – started in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he worked as a teacher of Geography and Science at the National School.

He spent a year here after completing A-levels at Manchester Grammar School and before taking his place at Trinity College Cambridge. He graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Natural Sciences followed by his Postgraduate Certificate in Education.

His first job was at Eton College, where he stayed from 1994 until 2003, working as a Biology teacher and becoming Commanding Officer of the CCF, as well as coaching rugby and directing House plays.

En route from the Library En route from the Library

Next came Winchester College, and for the past four years, ahead of Repton, he was Deputy Head Master at Harrow, responsible for the day-to-day running, pastoral care and discipline at the world-renowned school.

Alastair had not been to Repton before his interview. ‘When I first saw it I thought it was a completely captivating location,’ he says.

‘It allows Repton to be a school of national standing, well-rooted in the region, and at the same time free from metropolitan pressure. Pupils can work at a high level with big name local industries. There can’t be many more beautiful places to be educated.’

Alastair recognises that the School is an inexorable part of the village, acknowledging long-established links with the primary school and St Wystan’s Church and work done with vulnerable residents and on the outdoor environment.

He is already looking forward to the Sale of Work, a great Repton tradition which sees the school and village come together to raise funds for local, national and international projects. ‘This year it is on Bonfire Night,’ he says, without any need to consult his diary.

He is keen to mention new work he has started too: ‘We are working towards a deeper and long-lasting relationship with Foundation Derbyshire which supports good causes in the county.’

While Alastair had not been to Repton, he and his family have strong links to Derbyshire.

‘My Aunt, a genealogist, tells us that our surname derives from Les Landes in South West France. People came here from there a good few hundred years ago and names in parish records in the Swarkestone area support that.’

Alastair has more recent links with the county too. ‘My grandfather, Walker Land, ran a business in Wirksworth called Empire Teas of Derby. I remember being captivated by his map of the Peak District which he had carefully marked out for his delivery routes during the Second World War so that he could get the best free-wheeling in his van and therefore use the least possible petrol!’

‘Derbyshire feels like it should be my home,’ he says.

Asked about the future, Alastair concludes: ‘Repton will remain a successful co-educational school with the number of pupils it currently has, so it retains its ethos and is big enough to be on the national stage but small enough for everyone to know and care for each other.

‘I intend to ensure that values, character and education are as important as academic outcomes; that we maintain national leadership in certain activities and establish it in others.’

His past record and determined yet calm tone leave you in no doubt that he will succeed. He will make his mark in Derbyshire’s history.