Royal Visit to Derbyshire by the Duke of Gloucester
00:00 05 October 2016
The Duke is greeted at Cromford Mills by Liz Fothergill, High Sheriff of Derbyshire and her husband Richard
The Duke of Gloucester unveils a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of Cromford Creative and the Gateway Centre
The Duke of Gloucester with Janet and Lewis Rose
The Duke of Gloucester with Anthony, Wendy and Victoria Attwood, and Christina and India Rose
Richard Nelson, Sheila Nelson, John Nelson, Simon Walters, the Duke of Gloucester, Anthony Attwood on the tour of Darley Abbey Mills
The Duke of Gloucester with Andrew Rose and Anthony Attwood
The Duke of Gloucester with general manager Richard Finchett during a tour of Toyota's Assembly shop
The Duke of Gloucester meeting employees at Toyota
YMCA Derbyshire representatives, Peter Posner and Steve Finch escort the Duke of Gloucester on a tour of the new YMCA training facilities at Marble Hall
The Duke of Gloucester is pictured alongside Sir Ralph Robins at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of the refurbished Marble Hall building
Pictured (L to R): Host and Connect Derby Manager, Ann Bhatti, Cllr Linda Winter (Mayor of Derby) and Sir Ralph Robins, Former Chairman of Rolls-Royce
Children from Osmaston Primary School wait with staff and the Mayor of Derby to greet the Duke of Gloucester
A visit to the county by HRH Prince Richard, 2nd Duke of Gloucester, highlighted a number of highly successful local enterprises. The Duke travelled first to Cromford Mills where he toured the refurbished ‘Building 17’ at the heart of the Derwent Valley World Heritage Site. He then moved on to Darley Abbey Mills at the other end of the heritage corridor, where the focus of his visit was the renovation of the site into high quality office and commercial units and the West Mill into a wedding venue. The Duke of Gloucester then toured Toyota at Burnaston, near Derby, before returning to the city centre to see the newly refurbished Marble Hall – the iconic former Rolls-Royce building that has been transformed into a community hub of vibrant, managed workspaces and complementary facilities.