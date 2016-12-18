CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Royal Visit to Derbyshire by the Duke of Gloucester

00:00 05 October 2016

The Duke is greeted at Cromford Mills by Liz Fothergill, High Sheriff of Derbyshire and her husband Richard

The Duke is greeted at Cromford Mills by Liz Fothergill, High Sheriff of Derbyshire and her husband Richard

as submitted

A visit to Derbyshire by HRH Prince Richard, 2nd Duke of Gloucester, highlighted a number of highly successful local enterprises

Royal visit to Derbyshire by the Duke of Gloucester

A visit to the county by HRH Prince Richard, 2nd Duke of Gloucester, highlighted a number of highly successful local enterprises. The Duke travelled first to Cromford Mills where he toured the refurbished ‘Building 17’ at the heart of the Derwent Valley World Heritage Site. He then moved on to Darley Abbey Mills at the other end of the heritage corridor, where the focus of his visit was the renovation of the site into high quality office and commercial units and the West Mill into a wedding venue. The Duke of Gloucester then toured Toyota at Burnaston, near Derby, before returning to the city centre to see the newly refurbished Marble Hall – the iconic former Rolls-Royce building that has been transformed into a community hub of vibrant, managed workspaces and complementary facilities.

