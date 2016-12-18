Royal visit to Derbyshire by the Duke of Gloucester

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Email this article to a friend

The Duke is greeted at Cromford Mills by Liz Fothergill, High Sheriff of Derbyshire and her husband Richard

The Duke of Gloucester unveils a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of Cromford Creative and the Gateway Centre

The Duke of Gloucester with Janet and Lewis Rose

The Duke of Gloucester with Anthony, Wendy and Victoria Attwood, and Christina and India Rose

Richard Nelson, Sheila Nelson, John Nelson, Simon Walters, the Duke of Gloucester, Anthony Attwood on the tour of Darley Abbey Mills

The Duke of Gloucester with Andrew Rose and Anthony Attwood

The Duke of Gloucester with general manager Richard Finchett during a tour of Toyota's Assembly shop

The Duke of Gloucester meeting employees at Toyota

YMCA Derbyshire representatives, Peter Posner and Steve Finch escort the Duke of Gloucester on a tour of the new YMCA training facilities at Marble Hall

The Duke of Gloucester is pictured alongside Sir Ralph Robins at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of the refurbished Marble Hall building

Pictured (L to R): Host and Connect Derby Manager, Ann Bhatti, Cllr Linda Winter (Mayor of Derby) and Sir Ralph Robins, Former Chairman of Rolls-Royce