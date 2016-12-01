Goldsmiths celebrates opening of new Derby store

Goldsmiths brings a touch of added sparkle to intu Derby, following the opening of its new and expanded showroom at the shopping centre

After 22 years on Derby’s Albion Street, luxury high street jeweller Goldsmiths officially unveiled its new showroom at intu Derby last week, located on level one of the shopping centre.

All eight members of the existing Derby team relocated to the 11,000 sq. ft. retail space in the shopping centre, with a further two part time members of staff being welcomed on board.

The investment has also seen the impressive addition of new TAG Heuer and Tudor branded areas and the introduction of Longines and Rado alongside its current range of watches and jewellery.

Within the branded areas, customers are able to consult the team who will be on-hand to provide one-on-one, expert customer advice – something which Goldsmiths prides itself on.

Craig Bolton, executive brand director for Goldsmiths, said: ‘After 22 years on Albion Street, we are looking forward to welcoming our customers to the showroom at intu Derby. While we’ve been able to build an incredible business to date, the new site provides us with the space and footfall to grow further.

‘The centre is a well-known, modern retail destination which will introduce a different in-store experience to our existing shoppers and make our services even more accessible to new customers.

‘We have a commitment at Goldsmiths to provide the finest selection of watches, gold and diamond jewellery, so the addition of these new brands alongside our already established product ranges will only serve to strengthen our customer offering in the city.’