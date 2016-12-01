CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Goldsmiths celebrates opening of new Derby store

13:53 28 September 2016

Lisa Gilbert, Mark Betteridge, Sarah Parker and Stacey Fletcher from the Goldsmiths Derby showroom Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Lisa Gilbert, Mark Betteridge, Sarah Parker and Stacey Fletcher from the Goldsmiths Derby showroom Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Archant

Goldsmiths brings a touch of added sparkle to intu Derby, following the opening of its new and expanded showroom at the shopping centre

After 22 years on Derby’s Albion Street, luxury high street jeweller Goldsmiths officially unveiled its new showroom at intu Derby last week, located on level one of the shopping centre.

All eight members of the existing Derby team relocated to the 11,000 sq. ft. retail space in the shopping centre, with a further two part time members of staff being welcomed on board.

The investment has also seen the impressive addition of new TAG Heuer and Tudor branded areas and the introduction of Longines and Rado alongside its current range of watches and jewellery.

Within the branded areas, customers are able to consult the team who will be on-hand to provide one-on-one, expert customer advice – something which Goldsmiths prides itself on.

Craig Bolton, executive brand director for Goldsmiths, said: ‘After 22 years on Albion Street, we are looking forward to welcoming our customers to the showroom at intu Derby. While we’ve been able to build an incredible business to date, the new site provides us with the space and footfall to grow further.

‘The centre is a well-known, modern retail destination which will introduce a different in-store experience to our existing shoppers and make our services even more accessible to new customers.

‘We have a commitment at Goldsmiths to provide the finest selection of watches, gold and diamond jewellery, so the addition of these new brands alongside our already established product ranges will only serve to strengthen our customer offering in the city.’

Shop with us at Great British Life

More from Style

WIN a pamper break for two at Ragdale Hall spa in Leicestershire

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Waterfall pool at night

Ragdale Hall has teamed up with Derbyshire Life to offer one winner the chance to win an Overnight Reviver Spa Break for two - including a three course lunch and dinner, an overnight stay, breakfast served to your room, a 50 minute Blissful Face and Back Therapy each, and use of Ragdale’s luxurious spa facilities

Read more

State-of-the-art anti-ageing treatment available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic

Tuesday, October 25, 2016
COMCIT - available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic in Swadlincote

Are you looking for a safe and natural way to combat fine lines and wrinkles?

Read more

Goldsmiths celebrates opening of new Derby store

Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Lisa Gilbert, Mark Betteridge, Sarah Parker and Stacey Fletcher from the Goldsmiths Derby showroom Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Goldsmiths brings a touch of added sparkle to intu Derby, following the opening of its new and expanded showroom at the shopping centre

Read more

Inside the Alfreton factory of the UK’s only shoe polish manufacturer

Tuesday, September 27, 2016 Sally Mosley
Cherry Blossom

Sally Mosley puts her best foot forward to visit Grangers International Ltd in Alfreton – the home of Cherry Blossom, the country’s only UK-made shoe polish

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search