Young Ideas Fashion Show

00:00 03 February 2017

Photographs by Charlotte Jopling

Ashbourne-based luxury fashion retailer Young Ideas held an Autumn/Winter fashion show at its flagship store on St John Street

Guests were greeted in The Greenman courtyard with champagne provided by Uttoxeter-based travel agents Journeys à la Carte; Jack Rabbits, the latest addition to The Greenman site, served luxury canapés; and local violinist Isobel Barber provided entertainment.

With help from Sally Montague Hair Group and make-up artist Abi Barr, 12 models – all friends and family of Young Ideas – then showcased the best men’s and women’s designer fashion with brands including Armani Collezioni, Coach, Belstaff, DVF, Hugo Boss, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Moschino, Paul Smith, Ugg and many more.

Young Ideas’ owner Anne Wright said: ‘Our team works very hard leading up to the event and dressing during the show, and it’s lovely to see our customers enjoying the event. As usual Sally’s team and Abi did a fantastic job and our models looked fabulous. We’ve had lots of positive feedback from guests at the event, it was a wonderful, happy atmosphere.’

