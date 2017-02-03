6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Wedding Hair: Top tips and trends for brides and grooms in 2017

00:00 08 February 2017

Archant

A well-known name in the hairdressing industry, Mark Leeson and his team have won an impressive number of awards for their skill and expertise. Here, his local stylists share their top tips for achieving perfect wedding hair in 2017

TOP TIPS FOR BRIDES

Shaun Hall, manager of the Mark Leeson salon in Chesterfield and previous winner of Midlands Hairdresser of the Year, says:  ‘The key to perfect wedding hair is all in the preparation. Make sure you visit your salon months in advance of the big day to ensure that your hair will be in the best possible condition, particularly during the winter months as hair can become brittle and dry. Glossy, shiny hair will be your best accessory on the day so it’s important to start a hair conditioning regime well before the wedding day.

• Always choose the dress first before deciding on a hair style. If your dress has lots of detail then your hair needs to be very simple. And vice versa, a simple dress leaves room for a more detailed hairstyle.

• Experiment with accessories. There are so many options available on the market from jewelled clips and feathers to show-stopping tiaras and fascinators, so whether you want a statement accessory or a simple addition to your hairstyle, there really is something for everyone.

Shaun HallShaun Hall

• Make sure you bring all accessories to your hairdresser for your hair trials ahead of your big day to give a true reflection of how your hair will look.

Trends for 2017:

• Boho looks are bigger than  ever this year. Think romantic vibes and loose braids which look beautiful with flowy, ethereal gowns. Plaits are totally timeless when it comes to hair and can be styled in a number of ways for your wedding day. Braiding is particularly popular for spring/summer weddings and braids are great for adding character to even the simplest of up-dos.

• Bridal gowns with detailed lace and beading are very popular choices this season, so many brides are opting for simple, classic hairstyles like an uncomplicated but stunning bun.’

Terri KayTerri Kay

TOP TIPS FOR GROOMS

Terri Kay and Andrea Giles of Mark Leeson: Hair, Body & Mind in Mansfield, recently named Men’s Hairdresser of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards, advise:

‘Unless you have super short or shaved hair we recommend you get your haircut about a week before the wedding. This will give the hair time to naturally set in and will allow you time to familiarise yourself with styling your hair for the big day. If needed, don’t forget to return to get your neck hair trimmed – you can always get any final touch-ups done then!

• Use the right product. Slick hair is one of the most popular looks for the groom but don’t overdo it on hair products. We’d advise using a matte product that won’t look shiny in the photographs. It’s important to use the right product for your hair type so seek professional guidance on what works best for you. We’d also suggest applying specific products such as beard oils to soften and smooth facial hair.

• Don’t make drastic changes! Stick to your usual style and don’t go for any radical alterations – particularly if your bride isn’t going to see your new style until the big day. It’s important that you feel comfortable and that you still look like yourself.

Trends for 2017:

• Groomed, slick hair is very on-trend for 2017, which works perfectly for the modern day groom. We will see cleaner cuts, using more traditional barbering techniques with strong undercuts and sharp lines. For those who are more experimental; longer, mullet-style cuts are making a big comeback from the 80s but with a cool, modern twist. This look is great for more alternative weddings.’

00:00
