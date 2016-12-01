State-of-the-art anti-ageing treatment available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic

Are you looking for a safe and natural way to combat fine lines and wrinkles?

Are you looking for a safe and natural solution to those fine lines and wrinkles? The COMCIT by Crystal Clear - available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic in Swadlincote - could be just the answer. The state-of-the-art machine encourages cell renewal, boosts collagen production and cell rejuvenation.

What does this mean? It means scars, cellulite and wrinkles will start to fill out and heal, creating a smoother, softer skin surface. As new skin cells are made, that youthful glow will come back, giving you the younger-looking skin you desire.

How does it work? Micro-needles force the skin cells to mass produce collagen and encourage cell healing. Using pure oxygen, additional collagen is pushed into these micro holes to give the skin that extra boost it requires.

Call Aesthetica on 01283 227777 for a free consultation, or visit www.facebook.com/ASESTHICASKINCARECLINIC.