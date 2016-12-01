CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

State-of-the-art anti-ageing treatment available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic

13:15 25 October 2016

COMCIT - available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic in Swadlincote

COMCIT - available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic in Swadlincote

Archant

Are you looking for a safe and natural way to combat fine lines and wrinkles?

Comment
COMCIT - available at AestheticaCOMCIT - available at Aesthetica

Are you looking for a safe and natural solution to those fine lines and wrinkles? The COMCIT by Crystal Clear - available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic in Swadlincote - could be just the answer. The state-of-the-art machine encourages cell renewal, boosts collagen production and cell rejuvenation.

What does this mean? It means scars, cellulite and wrinkles will start to fill out and heal, creating a smoother, softer skin surface. As new skin cells are made, that youthful glow will come back, giving you the younger-looking skin you desire.

How does it work? Micro-needles force the skin cells to mass produce collagen and encourage cell healing. Using pure oxygen, additional collagen is pushed into these micro holes to give the skin that extra boost it requires.

Call Aesthetica on 01283 227777 for a free consultation, or visit www.facebook.com/ASESTHICASKINCARECLINIC.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Shop with us at Great British Life

More from Style

WIN a pamper break for two at Ragdale Hall spa in Leicestershire

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Waterfall pool at night

Ragdale Hall has teamed up with Derbyshire Life to offer one winner the chance to win an Overnight Reviver Spa Break for two - including a three course lunch and dinner, an overnight stay, breakfast served to your room, a 50 minute Blissful Face and Back Therapy each, and use of Ragdale’s luxurious spa facilities

Read more

State-of-the-art anti-ageing treatment available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic

Tuesday, October 25, 2016
COMCIT - available at Aesthetica Skincare Clinic in Swadlincote

Are you looking for a safe and natural way to combat fine lines and wrinkles?

Read more

Goldsmiths celebrates opening of new Derby store

Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Lisa Gilbert, Mark Betteridge, Sarah Parker and Stacey Fletcher from the Goldsmiths Derby showroom Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Goldsmiths brings a touch of added sparkle to intu Derby, following the opening of its new and expanded showroom at the shopping centre

Read more

Inside the Alfreton factory of the UK’s only shoe polish manufacturer

Tuesday, September 27, 2016 Sally Mosley
Cherry Blossom

Sally Mosley puts her best foot forward to visit Grangers International Ltd in Alfreton – the home of Cherry Blossom, the country’s only UK-made shoe polish

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search