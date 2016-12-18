West Hallam’s Justin Taylor Tipton - a rising star in the world of freestyle skiing

Justin performs a Rodeo Five Critical stunt for Mitsubishi Motors (Photo: Blue Bird Photography) blue bird as supplied

Geoff Ford travels to West Hallam to meet young freestyle skier Justin Taylor-Tipton

Justin in action at this year's British Championships in Laxx (Photo: Dan Rose) Justin in action at this year's British Championships in Laxx (Photo: Dan Rose)

For a young sportsman whose Olympic ambitions may not be realised for another six years, West Hallam’s Justin Taylor-Tipton has a remarkably clear vision of how he wants to repay the sport he loves, that of freestyle skiing.

Justin, who turned 16 in September, hosted his own charity event in the same month and was determined that it should provide encouragement for those of all abilities, from the experienced skier to the novice trying it for the first time. Beyond that, he eventually wants to coach other youngsters and pass on the skills and knowledge that his coaches have given him.

Freestyle skiing is a recent addition to the Winter Olympic roster, appearing for the first time in 2014, having been popularised through X Games and other extreme sports competitions. A cross between traditional winter sports and gymnastics, freestyle skiing gives competitors more opportunity for freedom of expression with jumps, flips and spins over a variety of obstacles.

‘Personally, I think it looks better,’ says Justin. ‘I don’t like to wear tight clothes at all and you have to with racing. With freestyle you can wear tight, baggy or normal clothes, and then there’s the adrenaline. You have to go fast, like racers, to hit the jumps, and they can be 28 metres from jump to landing.’

JustinTaylor-Tipton with his trophy and medal as reigning English Slopestyle Champion JustinTaylor-Tipton with his trophy and medal as reigning English Slopestyle Champion

His mother, Helen, and father, Carl, were keen skiers before they began a family, but not competitively, ‘Just chill and après-ski,’ laughs Helen. A trip to the ski centre at Swadlincote for his seventh birthday opened a new world for young Justin, but discovering freestyle at the age of ten took it to a different level.

‘With racing you do the same thing every week, just trying to see how fast you can get down, but with freestyle you can mix it up in so many different ways, different combinations of rails, spins on, spins off, and jumps.’

Now number one in his age group on the British Snow Tour rankings, Justin is in the National Academy working with coach Joe Tyler, and is the current English Slopestyle Champion, having successfully defended his title from the previous year.

‘Joe gets the best out of the kids,’ says Carl. ‘He’s like one of them when he’s skiing, he knows what makes them tick. The coaches are putting time into Justin and he benefits from what they’re doing, so he does his best and likes to please.’

Justin feels lucky that his mother Helen, brother Curtis, father Carl and sister Ella all love skiing Justin feels lucky that his mother Helen, brother Curtis, father Carl and sister Ella all love skiing

‘I’ve been with Joe for two years and, from not being very good at a 360 (degree spin), I was doing double cork 1080s in two years.’ Justin adds, ‘He’s also a life coach – he’s taught me how to cook and clean.’

Of course, having talent and ambition in a winter sport at this age presents its own problems and combining education and training is dependent on great support from his school, Kirk Hallam Academy. ‘I only managed two terms and a week this year, instead of three, so I was pleased with my mock exam results. School is very supportive, they send work out for me while I’m away, but I will have to be in school more next year for my GCSEs. It will cost a lot more than just one flight to go to a camp.

‘Last winter I spent three months in Switzerland and two months the winter before with another month in the summer. I also spent four days in Slovakia and then two weeks in Stubai (Austria) with Team GB in May.’

Although not yet a member of Team GB, Justin was invited to Stubai to train with them and received a glowing endorsement from head coach Pat Sharples: ‘Justin is one of the most exciting up-and-coming skiers on the UK scene, with his super enthusiastic personality and dedication to his sport as well as great support from his family and the awesome working relationship between him and his coach Joe Tyler, I feel the sky’s the limit for him.’

Family holidays now revolve around where Justin and his sister Ella, age 12, are skiing. This year the family went to Laxx, in Switzerland, where the youngsters were competing in the British Championships. Helen and Carl would ski in the morning then watch the competition in the afternoon. Ella won bronze in the Halfpipe in the U12 age group and was ranked fourth on the British Snow Tour (BST) rankings before moving into the U16s. Justin was entered in several disciplines: Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Rails in the U16 group, and returned with one gold medal and two silver. There are also plenty of weekends away at home as Justin and Ella take part in competitions across the country.

Justin’s aim is to represent Great Britain in X Games and at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing – the 2018 Games will only be a year after his GCSEs and move to the senior category.

Clearly, for any athlete seeking to progress to international level, funding is an issue and Justin’s family have to find a substantial portion of that. Justin had just returned from a fortnight in Switzerland that was self-funded, but there is some help both locally and nationally. Training costs with the National Academy are funded, with athletes having to find the cost of accommodation, meals and travel.

‘He is lucky because he is being sponsored this year by Sportsaid,’ says Helen. ‘They have teamed him up with the Nottingham Building Society and will be doing some fund-raising. He also has a sponsor who came on board a couple of years ago, Mr Duffield of Springvale Leisure in Ilkeston. He saw potential in Justin and gives him an amount each month to help towards his training costs and help him achieve his goal. Grants from the Rob George Foundation have helped with costs in the winter season, but we provide a lot of the support. That’s the hardest part, the funding.’

Skiers are notorious for getting through copious amounts of equipment and the Ski Exchange in Cambridge is providing all Justin’s equipment, which has included five sets of skis this year already. Other outlets are providing his ski wear and Justin and Ella both train at Stoke’s Snow Dome once a week and monthly at the Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead, all free of charge.

A large trampoline adorns the family home’s back garden and this is vital for creating and developing the tricks that are so important in freestyle skiing. ‘Practising tricks on a trampoline helps with aerial awareness, knowing where you are in the air,’ Justin assures me, although after watching the videos he shows me of some tricks out on the slopes, I will have to take his word for it. ‘When working up to do a double, do one and a quarter on a trampoline, to the side or back. That gives you the visualisation of being able to go into the second one. You can do the whole thing on a trampoline or onto a mat or airbag.

‘You don’t have to do set tricks, you can develop your own. My friend does some tricks that I can’t do, but I do double-cork 1080s and 1260s, a double back-flip with a 360 or a double back-flip with a 540 (degree spin) and he can’t do them. My favourite trick is probably a cork 7, a back-flip with a 360, and then a front flip, because it’s scary! You only see where you’re going to land as you take off. Once you’ve gone past 90 degrees you can no longer see the landing point till just before you land.

‘On a jump you need to know exactly where you are so you know exactly when you’re going to land. If you’re on a big jump and realise that you’ve gone too small, then you have to speed it up really fast. In Britain the jumps are up to 5m (16ft), but abroad they go all the way up to 28m (around 90 ft). It’s a really nice sensation because you’ve got so much time in the air, you can spin, slow everything down and do bigger tricks like doubles and triples.’

How do Helen and Carl feel as they watch their son hurtling though the air, spinning like a top? ‘Like that!’ says Helen, peering through a tiny gap between her fingers. Carl adds, ‘It’s scary, but when he does a trick and lands it, it makes you feel very proud. Basically, it’s like jumping off a house with some of the big-kickers.’

‘I watch with my heart in my mouth,’ says Helen, ‘but at the same time I’m so proud because I know I couldn’t do what he does. It takes a certain kind of crazy and he’s all of it.’

There are times, of course, when things don’t go to plan and compression injuries to the lower limbs are commonplace. ‘Landing too far down you can hurt your feet or knees, or if you land sitting near the back of your skis you can tear your anterior cruciate ligament. Last winter at Laxx I sprained my ankle three times and that set me back a bit. I’ve had multiple concussions and broke my thumb eight weeks before the British Championships in Tignes. I had a cast for two weeks and a splint for four. As soon as the splint came off I went skiing. I won gold and silver medals at Tignes and, later on, a gold medal at the English Slopestyle Championships and gold in the English Slopestyle Championships Open Male.

‘I wake up and I want to ski, skiing is so amazing, it lets me be expressive, I think I even dream of skiing! That’s me, love skiing!’

Justin, a Sportsaid Ambassador, held his own event at the Stoke Snow Dome in September with all money raised going to Sportsaid. He helped to design the layout for the event, which was to a jam format, with everyone who entered guaranteed to receive a prize. ‘You ski, have fun, do a cool trick and everyone gets a prize.’

‘Having the event as a charity jam,’ said Helen, ‘meant everyone got a prize whether they were just starting out in freestyle or had been doing it for a while. Receiving that something extra gave the newcomers a bit more of an incentive to take things that little bit further.’

‘Whether or not I make it as a pro,’ Justin concluded, ‘I want to coach, to pass on the knowledge my coaches have given me to the next generation, that would be pretty cool to do that.’