Wildlife - Autumn colour in Derbyshire

00:00 25 October 2016

Birch

Birch

paul hobson

Paul Hobson goes ‘leaf-peeping’ in Derbyshire

Comment
Larch Woodlands in autumn, Larix decidua, Peak DistrictLarch Woodlands in autumn, Larix decidua, Peak District

I must admit that I seem to spend half my time planning for the next season to make sure I don’t miss out on any photographic opportunities. So, as summer starts to wane, my mind is already turning to autumn and as it does, I try to remember just why we actually get autumn colours?

Why do deciduous trees need to lose their leaves in winter? This is something we take for granted but which creates the most visually impressive, large scale, free show in nature. Although as a reluctant gardener, it is a time I slightly dread as it also means sweeping up leaves and clearing them from my small pond.

The most obvious answer to the question of why trees lose their leaves, comes from the knowledge that as winter sets in the days get shorter and the sun is lower in the sky, which basically means there is less light. As trees use sunlight to make food, this means less food. At the same time, trees would have to expend a lot of energy maintaining their tens of thousands of leaves. Would it be worth it?

The energy answer is neat, yet there are other good theories as well. Autumn and winter tend to be windier. Remember the great storm of 1987! If a tree does keep its leaves then it increases the chance of wind damage and, even worse, of being blown over.

Autumn colours, Oak, Quercus sessifoliaAutumn colours, Oak, Quercus sessifolia

Another equally plausible theory is that having leaves in winter increases the risk of snow damage to the tree. Snow can be incredibly heavy.

Some of you may now be wondering why conifers, which keep their leaves all winter, don’t suffer the same problems. The answer is simple, shape. They are designed both to shed snow and be able to take a severe buffeting by all that winter storms can throw at them.

Yet another theory concerns water. In winter the ground sometimes freezes and in some periods of Derbyshire’s past this has continued for months at a time. During this time the tree could still be losing water from its leaves and if this happened, it would cause a winter drought – something the tree can’t afford to risk.

The real reason trees lose their leaves is a combination of all four explanations – water issues and low light plus potential wind and snow damage.

Autumn colours, rowan leavesAutumn colours, rowan leaves

Once the tree has decided to shed its leaves, why do they change colour? During the summer, leaves are generally green because they contain chlorophyll, the green pigment which makes sugar from sunlight and water. However, chlorophyll is not the only pigment in a leaf. There is also a yellow/orange pigment called carotenoid but it is ‘masked’ by the green chlorophyll. As autumn starts, the tree breaks down the now redundant chlorophyll, which loses its colour and becomes clear, and the yellow pigments start to show through. At the same time the tree starts to make a red pigment (anthocyanin) in reaction to the shortage of water and minerals. The net result of all this biochemistry is nature’s amazing free colour show.

Autumn colours are everywhere, although they vary tremendously from one year to the next according to the weather in late summer and early autumn. The ideal weather to create the brightest spectacle is a combination of clear skies, cool days and cold frost-free nights. The colours also vary from one tree species to the next. Each of us will have our favourites. Perhaps the most glitzy is the beech. Luckily these red-gold specialists occur throughout Derbyshire, in both towns and the countryside.

Birch is my favourite, no big phone-box reds but the bright yellows of the diminutive leaves are truly stunning. Birches are everywhere, especially on the moorland fringe such as around Ladybower, and the leaves together with its stunning silvery bark, make it a truly impressive autumn tree.

Oaks are a bit of a let down. Mostly they favour various shades of brown, but when set amidst birch, rowan (delightful dark reds), and sycamore, they complement rather than subdue the experience. Sycamores, once thought of as a bit of a ‘bad boy’ because they are not native, can be breathtaking on the right day. Their intense yellows, often dotted with black spots (a fungus infection), are stunning. And the good thing about sycamores is that they are often planted in towns, so the autumn colours can come to you. One of the best autumn experiences is produced by the larch. Larch is unusual in that it is a conifer, but a deciduous one. The banks of many of our moorland reservoirs are planted with larches that bring flashes of brimstone to the dark waters in October and November.

Autumn colours, birch, Betula pendulaAutumn colours, birch, Betula pendula

Autumn colours are everywhere, from garden to local park and the wilds of our moorlands. A dedicated sight-seeing tour is an uplifting experience, though not one that we have quite taken to our hearts as the Americans have – www.foliagenetwork.com is just one of their ‘leaf peeping’ websites that has foliage reports, places to stay, tips on the best places to experience the Fall and even live webcams in case you can’t get there to see for yourself. Of course, as we in Britain and Derbyshire are continually trying to re-engage with our countryside, this may change. This year might be the one when you decide to go ‘leaf-peeping’ in Derby’s Arboretum, which has a detailed list of trees, or another local park and take a wild walk around Carsington or the Ladybower reservoirs. The show is free, let’s make the most of it!

